Morning Digest August 21, 2021

The Drug Controller General on Friday granted emergency approval to the Zycov-D, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Zydus Cadilla group in Ahmedabad, making it the first vaccine in India to be administered to both adults and 12 and above. The Delta variant remains the most responsible for the ongoing spread of infections in India, according to a weekly update from the India Sars Cov2 Genome Consortium (INSACOG), a repository of labs tasked with monitoring the coronavirus variants. Top opposition leaders gathered on a virtual platform Friday to call for unity and work together for the ultimate goal of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and providing a government that believes in the values ​​of the freedom movement and the principles enshrined in the Constitution. President Joe Biden tried Friday to reassure the United States about the dramatic evacuation from Afghanistan, promising that no American would be left behind in one of the “toughest” airlifts in history. In a state where hydropower projects, dams and construction activities are increasing, landslides are also becoming more common. Vikas Vasudeva reports on the benefits of the projects and the concerns of the people in a fragile Himalayan region Twitter has hired Jay Graber, creator of US-based events platform Happening, to lead decentralized social media initiative BlueSky. Sathiyan and Manika made it a memorable outing at the World Table Tennis Contender, Budapest, on Friday, by taking the mixed doubles crown, with a resounding 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6 win over Nandor Ecseki and Dora Madarasz of Hungary in the final on Friday. Reports of targeted killings in areas overrun by the Taliban rose on Aug. 20, fueling fears that they will return Afghanistan to the repressive rule they imposed when they were last in power, even when they were there. urged the imams to deliver a message of unity during Friday prayers. The complaint filed by house leader in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal over disturbances caused on the last two days of the monsoon session has put Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in a difficult position. Babar Azam missed a hundred, but Fawad Alam may still have a shot at hitting three figures after the pair lift Pakistan off a horrific start to finish day one of the second Test against the West Indies relatively comfortably at 212 to four in Sabina Park on Friday.

