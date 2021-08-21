Tim Anderson’s belated exploits save White Sox in 11-inning win over Rays

NS. PETERSBURG, Fla. Tim Anderson hit a tying homerun in the ninth inning to save the White Sox after their bullpen ruined a two-run lead against the Rays on Friday-evening.

At those times, the game is on, Anderson said. The moment is never too great.

Anderson had another one. He singled in the go-ahead run and scored an insurance run in the 11th, giving the Sox an insane 7-5 victory at Tropicana Field in a matchup of teams with the best records in the American League.

Homering for the first time since his Field of Dreams walkoff against the Yankees last Thursday, Anderson lifted his 14th of the season over the midfield wall against JT Chargois leading the ninth.

After Garrett Crochet and Liam Hendriks (8-3) eliminated the Rays in the ninth and 10th innings, Anderson drove in freerunner Andrew Vaughn from second place with his third basehit and scored his fourth run off Jose Abreus high infield chopper. Ryan Tepera threw a scoreless 11th for the save.

There is no better shortstop in the whole league that is better than him when you talk about his complete game, said manager Tony La Russa. Check out this game and it’s all you need to know about its greatness.

The Sox (72-51) broke the Rays (75-48) four-game winning streak.

Lucas Giolito threw seven innings with a two-run ball, giving up three hits and no walks, and struckout eight batters in one of his best starts of the season. He had 24 swings and misses.

Tim is so affectionate, Giolito said. The heart and soul of our team. We can count on him in any situation. The momentum spilled over to the other side and he caused something to happen.

The momentum turned when Giolito took off with a 4-2 lead. Craig Kimbrel, who pitched for the first time in four days after leaving the squad following the death of his grandfather, led off the eighth and threw seven balls in a row. After Kimbrel retired the side, La Russa lifted him in front of lefthander Aaron Bummer, who was even less effective in a three-run rally that gave the Rays a 5-4 lead.

The way it turned out was horrific, said La Russa, who blamed himself for putting Kimbrel in a difficult position.

I kept thinking: this isn’t fair. It was a totally wrong message to a potential Hall of Fame that would bring him closer to think we have no confidence, La Russa said. That’s not what I think of him.

Bummer walked pinch hitter Randy Arozarena, gave up an RBI infield single to Wander Franco and, after walking Nelson Cruz intentionally with runners on first and second base, gave up Austin Meadows two-run single.

But Anderson wasn’t done yet.

We fight to the end, it tells you what kind of guys we have on this team, said Anderson, who also used his speed to pull in two runs, scoring from first on Luis Roberts RBI double and faster than third baseman Yandy Diazs threw home an Abreu ground ball and scored on a head first slide. He had reached first base on an infield single to third base.

This and that

The Sox lead the majors with 74 home runs since June 30. The Rays follow with 72.

*Leury Garcia, who made it onto the seven-day concussion list on Sunday (backdated to Aug. 13), is making progress, but he’s not there yet, La Russa said.

Every day they test him, let him train and see how he reacts.