Lagos Sports Summer Camp kicks off in Badagry
Badagry Grammar School is agog as the first stage of the season two of the Lagos Sports Summer Camp organized by the Lagos State Sports Commission.
The first of the three phases consists of 60 percent sports and 40 percent life skills, which began on August 15 and will end today, with 120 students, ages nine to 14, participating from both public and private schools in Lagos state.
Camp participants are exposed to sports such as track and field (track and field), basketball, chess, darts, judo, karate, scrabble, table tennis, and volleyball.
For the life skills activities in the camp, all participants were divided according to their area of interest, such as artwork, arts and crafts, tie and dye, makeup, hairdressing, hat making and how to make a power bank and power bank. battery.
Some participants who spoke about their experience in the camp said that they were so excited to be at the summer camp.
According to a female participant, Ayomide Akin-Idowu, a 14-year-old student of Badagry Senior Grammar School. I am happy to be here and my area of interest is to learn the game of scrabble and also to learn makeup.
My first two days were exciting with many activities and I am very happy to be a part of this experience.
I would like to thank the Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu for making this possible.
To Fawole Adegoke, a 12-year-old male student from Grimos International College, Alabado, My two days here so far have been a lot of fun, music, good food and a convenient environment.
So far I’m having a good time and hope to go back home after learning new things that could change my life.
I eagerly await to learn how to make power bank and power bank battery at the end of this Lagos Sports Summer Camp.
Thanks to the state government of Lagos for organizing this free of charge.
Also, Omoregie Mobolaji, a 14 year old male student from Holyway Schools, Meran, Lagos, spoke that he was interested in fives sports and also wanted to learn the vocation of power bank making.
I just want to say that I’m very excited and happy to be here and that I’m going to take every opportunity that comes my way at this camp.
In just two days of being here I can say that I am starting to learn new things.
In her opinion, Fatile Ruth Olubunmi, 12-year-old student of Badagry Junior Grammar School, stated that Lagos Sports Summer Camp was a place to be.
My coming here is by chance, my friend told me that there will be a sports summer camp here in Badagry and asked me to be a part of it. I am joining this today and I am happy to be a part of this very educational and informative campsite.
At this Lagos Sports Summer Camp I participate in board game. Thanks to the Governor of Lagos State for organizing this, she concluded.
The second and third phases of the camp will take place from August 22 to August 28 in Ikorodu and Surulere from August 29 to September 4.
