Sports
Nationals vs. Brewers – Game Recap – August 20, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Patrick Corbin broke out of his slump by throwing a triple in the seventh inning and the Washington Nationals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Friday-evening.
Corbin (7-12) struckout seven, walked no one and held the Brewers scoreless until he gave up a homerun to Avalis Garca on his 92nd and final pitch with one out in the seventh. Corbin went into the evening with a 6.04 ERA and had allowed at least four earned runs in his last six starts.
It was frustrating because I was feeling pretty good,” said Corbin. “Tonight it was great to see the results.
Lane Thomas hit 2 for 4 and hit a two-run triple for the Nationals. Kyle Finnegan worked a scoreless ninth for his fifth save in six chances.
Garcas Homer was his third in three games and increased his season tally to 24. He hit two homeruns in the Brewers 6-4, 10-inning victory in St. Louis.
His Friday solo recording was one of only three hits the Brewers had amassed all night, as Corbin set the stage for a quality pitching performance in Washington.
He wasn’t worried about anything except getting ahead of the batters and pounding the strike zone, said Nationals manager Dave Martinez.
The Nationals broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when: Thomas hit two runs home with a triple with two outs right of Brett Anderson (4-7).
Thomas had entered the evening with a .135 batting average and only one RBI in 35 games. He is 4 out of 8 in four games since joining the Nationals after playing 5 out of 48 in 32 games with the St. Louis Cardinals.
I think it’s always good to play in front of some new faces and new people who haven’t seen me play that often, Thomas said. It gives you a little motivation to impress them and get some more opportunities.
Washington’s outburst of two runs in the fourth came next talk show host Stephen Colbert spoke to the American Family Field audience, causing a longer break between innings than usual. Anderson gave up singles to two of the first three batters he faced right after Colbert’s speech.
I’m probably less of a Stephen fan than I used to be,” Anderson joked. “A bit of a bad omen. But things like that happen. When you play in the playoffs or in big games or things like that, you have delays and ceremonies and things like that. You just have to take it slow. It’s kind of a weird coincidence that I gave up two in that inning.
Anderson gave up three runs, five hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings, while striking out three. He left after walking two of the three batters he faced in the sixth inning.
The Nationals increased the lead to 3-0 on Riley Adams’ two-out single off left reliever Hunter Strickland. Juan Soto scored from the second run by sliding home just before Jace Petersons’ delivery.
Lorenzo Cain of Milwaukees walked to send the tying run to the plate in the eighth, but Andres Machado came out of the bullpen and caused Christian Yelich to ground into a double play and Omar Narvez also grounder.
The Nationals completed the score when Josh Bell was walked with a basesloaded base to Jake Cousins in the ninth.
COLBERT’S APPEARANCE
Colbert addressed the crowd wearing a Brewers jersey as part of a performance at American Family Field to apologize for comments he made a year ago.
When the pandemic caused last year’s planned Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee to go virtual, Colbert did a segment on his show with its own virtual tour of Milwaukee that some locals found offensive.
The Brouwers responded via Twitter by inviting Colbert to a tailgate in Milwaukee. Colbert later apologized to the city and accepted Brewers’ invitation as long as he has to participate in a sausage race.
TRAINERS ROOM
Brewers OF Tyrone Taylor took off after four innings with right-hand discomfort. Manager Craig Counsell said after the game that Taylor would undergo an MRI and be added to the injured list.
Brouwers RHP Jandel Gustave, who has been on the COVID-19 injured list since July 31, is expected to start a rehabilitation assignment next week.
NEXT ONE
The Nationals start RHP Paolo Espino (3-4, 4.16 ERA) and the Brewers turn to LHP Eric Lauer (4-4, 3.44) as this three-game streak continues on Saturday afternoon.
——
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/recap/_/gameId/401228897
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]