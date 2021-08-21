Nationals vs. Brewers – Game Recap – August 20, 2021

MILWAUKEE — Patrick Corbin broke out of his slump by throwing a triple in the seventh inning and the Washington Nationals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Friday-evening.

Corbin (7-12) struckout seven, walked no one and held the Brewers scoreless until he gave up a homerun to Avalis Garca on his 92nd and final pitch with one out in the seventh. Corbin went into the evening with a 6.04 ERA and had allowed at least four earned runs in his last six starts.

It was frustrating because I was feeling pretty good,” said Corbin. “Tonight it was great to see the results.

Lane Thomas hit 2 for 4 and hit a two-run triple for the Nationals. Kyle Finnegan worked a scoreless ninth for his fifth save in six chances.

Garcas Homer was his third in three games and increased his season tally to 24. He hit two homeruns in the Brewers 6-4, 10-inning victory in St. Louis.

His Friday solo recording was one of only three hits the Brewers had amassed all night, as Corbin set the stage for a quality pitching performance in Washington.

He wasn’t worried about anything except getting ahead of the batters and pounding the strike zone, said Nationals manager Dave Martinez.

The Nationals broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when: Thomas hit two runs home with a triple with two outs right of Brett Anderson (4-7).

Thomas had entered the evening with a .135 batting average and only one RBI in 35 games. He is 4 out of 8 in four games since joining the Nationals after playing 5 out of 48 in 32 games with the St. Louis Cardinals.

I think it’s always good to play in front of some new faces and new people who haven’t seen me play that often, Thomas said. It gives you a little motivation to impress them and get some more opportunities.

Washington’s outburst of two runs in the fourth came next talk show host Stephen Colbert spoke to the American Family Field audience, causing a longer break between innings than usual. Anderson gave up singles to two of the first three batters he faced right after Colbert’s speech.

I’m probably less of a Stephen fan than I used to be,” Anderson joked. “A bit of a bad omen. But things like that happen. When you play in the playoffs or in big games or things like that, you have delays and ceremonies and things like that. You just have to take it slow. It’s kind of a weird coincidence that I gave up two in that inning.

Anderson gave up three runs, five hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings, while striking out three. He left after walking two of the three batters he faced in the sixth inning.

The Nationals increased the lead to 3-0 on Riley Adams’ two-out single off left reliever Hunter Strickland. Juan Soto scored from the second run by sliding home just before Jace Petersons’ delivery.

Lorenzo Cain of Milwaukees walked to send the tying run to the plate in the eighth, but Andres Machado came out of the bullpen and caused Christian Yelich to ground into a double play and Omar Narvez also grounder.

The Nationals completed the score when Josh Bell was walked with a basesloaded base to Jake Cousins ​​in the ninth.

COLBERT’S APPEARANCE

Colbert addressed the crowd wearing a Brewers jersey as part of a performance at American Family Field to apologize for comments he made a year ago.

When the pandemic caused last year’s planned Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee to go virtual, Colbert did a segment on his show with its own virtual tour of Milwaukee that some locals found offensive.

The Brouwers responded via Twitter by inviting Colbert to a tailgate in Milwaukee. Colbert later apologized to the city and accepted Brewers’ invitation as long as he has to participate in a sausage race.

TRAINERS ROOM

Brewers OF Tyrone Taylor took off after four innings with right-hand discomfort. Manager Craig Counsell said after the game that Taylor would undergo an MRI and be added to the injured list.

Brouwers RHP Jandel Gustave, who has been on the COVID-19 injured list since July 31, is expected to start a rehabilitation assignment next week.

NEXT ONE

The Nationals start RHP Paolo Espino (3-4, 4.16 ERA) and the Brewers turn to LHP Eric Lauer (4-4, 3.44) as this three-game streak continues on Saturday afternoon.

