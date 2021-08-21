White Sox vs. Rays – Game Recap – August 20, 2021

NS. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tim Anderson just keeps getting hits for the Chicago White Sox.

Anderson had a tying homer in the ninth and a tiebreaking RBI-single in the 11th when the White Sox defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 7-5 on Friday night in a matchup of AL division leaders.

The heart and soul of our team, Chicago starting pitcher Lucas Giolito said:

After Tampa Bay’s Andrew Kittredge (8-2) worked a perfect 10th, Anderson led off the 11th with a single and scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Jos Abreu to make it 7-5.

We were burned by a good player, said Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash. It was an exciting game, we expected that we would win with two clubs that are now 70 plus.

Abreu has 91 RBI.

Liam Hendriks (8-3) came out of a jam in the 10th with one man in third and one out. Ryan Tepera worked the 11th and earned his second save.

After leading by two runs in the eighth inning, Anderson even pulled the White Sox to 5-all with a leadoff homer in the ninth off of JT Chargois.

Anderson, hitting 3 for 6, had a walk-off homer to defeat the New York Yankees in the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, on August 12.

There’s no better shortstop in the entire league when you’re talking about his complete game, said White Sox manager Tony La Russa. Watch this game and it’s all you need to know about this greatness,

Chicago reliever Craig Kimbrel started the eighth by throwing seven straights, including a walk to Manuel Margot. After Kimbrel struckout Mike Zunino for the second out, Aaron Bummer came in and walked pinch-hitter Randy Arozarena, Wander Francos gave up RBI infield single and Austin Meadows’ two-run single to give up the East-leading Rays took a 5-4 lead.

Meadows has completed 85 runs.

This one stung a bit because we had such a great comeback, Kittredge said. So yes, it hurts.

The Rays lead the league with 242 runs in the seventh inning or later, but are 5-11 in extra innings.

Giolito gave up two runs and three hits, striking out eight in seven innings, and Yon Moncada hit a two-run homerun for the centrally led White Sox. Chicago was 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position through 10 innings.

Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays, who came out of a dominant four-game sweep over Baltimore, beating the struggling Orioles 34-8.

After Anderson scored from third place on a handy head-first slide on Abreus fielder’s choice grounder, Moncada made it 4-1 on his two-run shot at Michael Wacha.

Seven of the first 12 White Sox batters had singles off Wacha, but Chicago scored only once in three innings by going 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position over the piece.

Wacha gave up four runs and nine hits and struckout nine in five innings. The righthander had given up 18 runs and 30 hits in 14 innings in his previous three starts.

Luis Robert of Chicago had an RBI-double in the first inning.

Choi made it 1 on his two-out homer in the second inning. Kevin Kiermaier had a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Franco was OK after Andrew Vaughn’s grounder bounced off his glove and hit him on the right side of the face. He was charged with a foul, one of three for a normally strong Rays defensive team that Zunino also saw with three passed balls.

A BETTER ENTRY

With a significant influx of White Sox fans, the announced attendance was 13,178. The Rays drew 22,754 (average 5,689) during the four-game series with Baltimore.

ADDED COVERAGE

MLB Network has added the White Sox home game against crosstown rival Cubs this Friday, featuring the all-female broadcasting squad of Melanie Newman, Elise Menaker and Alanna Rizzo.

TRAINERS ROOM

White Sox: La Russa said INF-OF Leury Garcia (concussion IL) is making progress but is not ready to return.

Blasting: RHP Chris Archer (tight forearm right), out since April 11, is slated to start Sunday’s game with the White Sox.

NEXT ONE

Chicago LHP Dallas Keuchel (8-6) and Rays RHP Luis Patio (2-3) are Saturday’s starters.

