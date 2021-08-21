Washington Nationals take opener with Milwaukee Brewers, 4-1, win third straight

Patrick Corbin gave up an one-out homerun tonight in the bottom of the seventh at Milwaukee, Wisconsins American Family Field, but that was the lone run Washington’s lefthander gave up in a strong outing for the Nationals-starter, who took the mound with a 3-1 lead. to the Brewers in what ended up being a 4-1 win…

Corbin versus the brewers: Patrick Corbin took the mound winless tonight in his last six starts, giving up a 7.83 ERA, 10 walks, 27 Ks and a .301/.347/.588 line in 33. 1 3 IP, with 10 home runs allowed over that stretch.

The last time out on the mound for tonight, the lefthander gave up seven hits and six runs in 4 2 3 IP to the Braves, and he mentioned afterwards that he didn’t really know how to turn things around.

I don’t really have an answer, Corbin told reporters. I feel like the ball is coming out good, I think my slider was better the last three games, I know the results aren’t great but I feel like I’m getting some more swings and missing that… and that’s who i am, so i don’t know.

Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Tonight in Milwaukee, he faced the Brewers for the second time this season after giving up four hits, two walks and four earned runs in five innings of work on May 29 in a 4-1 loss in the capital of the nation. .

Corbin retired the Brewers in two scoreless runs in a row and struckout three of the six batters in frames of 15 and 10 pitches, but Lorenzo Cain doubled to the left to start the third, then stole the third out later, before the Nationals-starter hit the opposing team, pitcher out for #2, and a grounder to second ended a 13-pitch frame, leaving the lefthander scoreless on 38 total in three.

Corbin took the mound in the fourth leading 2-0, thanks to a two-out, two-run triple to rightfield from Lane Thomas, and retired the Brewers in a row in a 16-pitch frame, with two strikeouts, for six total of 13 batters faced each other in a 54-pitch effort to that point.

A fifth of 17 pitches, working around a leadoff single, Corbin dropped to 71 pitches overall, facing seven Ks from 17 batters.

It was 3-0 in the sixth when the southpaw returned to the mound with a nine-pitch, 1-2-3 frame, and Corbin came back for seventh with a total of 80 pitches, finishing at number 1 after a fight with Eduardo Escobar for 11 pitches, then gave a solo right-hand shot on a first pitch sinker against Avsal Garca, who hit one in the second deck for his 24th HR of 2021 and the Nationals lefty’s first run, 3- 1 nat.

Patrick Corbins line: 6.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 Ks, 1 HR, 92 P, 61 S, 7/3 GO / FO.

Anderson to the Nationals: Brett Anderson, 33, lost the last time on the mound, in a 3 1 3 inning outing in which he gave up eight hits and six runs, all deserved, but before that he was unbeaten in five starts, with a 1.40 ERA, four walks, 13 strikeouts and a .191/.223/.281 line against at 25 2 3 I P.

Tonight, at home in Milwaukee, the lefthander, who gave up four hits, three walks and two runs, earned one, in 3 1 3 IP, when he faced Washington in Nationals Park, took on the Nats for the second time this season.

Anderson, threw three scoreless on 39 pitches to start the series with the Nats at American Family Field, but Alcides Escobar pushed his way through to start the fourth, and with a runner on the first (Carter Kieboom) and Escobar in third with two down, Lane Thomas lined an opposing field triple to the right on a 1-1 change-up outside and got the visitors first on the board, leading 2-0 after three and a half .

With the Nationals still leading 2-0 in the fifth, Anderson walked Juan Soto and Carter Kieboom on a leadoff and one out, respectively, before manager Craig Counsell lifted him.

Brett Andersons line: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 Ks, 82 P, 45 S, 11/0 GO / FO.

A shady street, everyone wants one: Lane Thomas got another start in left field in the first of three in Milwaukee, with his new manager saying he wanted to get a good look at the 25-year-old outfielder taken over by Washington in the trade that sent Jon Lester to St. Louis. last month.

Thomas went 2 for 4 with two walks in three games (a start) after being called up to the majors earlier this month.

He got a chance to start, said Martinez, he had some good at bats, got a few hits, but I think it’s great that he’s a good outfielder and he gives us a little more speed in the outfield and on the bases. so I wanted to give him a chance to play left-handed pitching and see what he can do, so he gets a chance to start today.

Thomas, of course, tripled in the fourth to drive in the first two runs of the game for both teams.

Bullpen Action: Hunter Strickland was the first arm off the pen for the Brewers, with two on and one out in the top of the sixth, and he knocked out Lane Adams for number 2, but then Riley Adams stepped in and singled to the left a 1-2 fastball, leading Juan Soto for a throw home by Jace Peterson on a close play at the plate, 3-0 after five and a half.

Daniel Norris came on for the Brewers in the top of the seventh inning and worked around a two out walk to Alcides Escobar in a scoreless frame.

With Nationals tied 3-1 with one out in the bottom of the seventh, Mason Thompson took over and retired the second and third in quick succession on just 10 pitches to maintain the two-run lead.

Norris also threw a scoreless eighth.

Thompson returned to the mound in the Brewers half of the eighth, but a leadoff walk to Lorenzo Cain ended his night.

Andres Machado took over with a runner on first base and no one out and got two outs with one pitch from pinch hitter Christian Yelich, who grounded back to center to start a 6-3 DP, then a groundout to the third Machado three outs on three pitches.

Jake Cousins ​​walked Luis Garca to start the top of the ninth, and Yadiel Hernndez singled before Victor Robles nudged both runners for Alcides Escobar, who sent a drive to shallow left for our number 2. Juan Soto gave up a loaded single intentional walk, then Josh Bell unintentionally walked to bring in a run, 4-1.

Kyle Finnegan rose to the rescue to secure the Nationals’ third straight win (after giving a leadoff walk). ball game.

Final score: 4-1 National

National now 53-68