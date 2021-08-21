Sports
Ray was great, Jay’s attack was terrible, Jays lose
Tigers 4 Blue Jays 1 (10 innings)
It really drives me crazy that we can’t hit these random, average (or aim for average) starters. We should easily be able to score five points against these guys, but that’s not happening. You should lose if you score just one run in 7 innings off (looking for his name) Tyler Alexander.
That was just a great start for Robbie Ray. Easily as good as it looked all year, and it’s been good all year.
8 innings, only 5 basehits (all basehits, at least one should have been an error, nothing hit hard), 0 walks and 11 strikeouts. I wonder how many 11 strikeouts, 0 walk games are there in a season?
But in the eighth inning, Zack Short led off the inning with a single. Bunted to second place. Not a fan of the bunt, but not a bad place for it. Then Short stole third place. A shovel in the sand passed Alejandro Kirk and the equalizer scored. A lot of complaining about that one knee thing, but that was a very difficult ball to block. Called a wild pitch and probably the right call.
Unfortunately, it balanced the match.
And it’s impossible for a pitcher like Tyler Alexander to keep the Jays on 1 run in 7 innings. It can’t happen. Tyler entered the game with a 4.57 ERA. We should have hit him.
We do not.
4 hits, 2 walks and 6 strikeouts against him. The only good moment against him was Vladimir Guerreros’ 36th home run, his first since August 8.
And we would only get one hit against the Tigers bullpen.
Furthermore, Kirk had a double. And Lourdes Gurriel, Santiago Espinal and Kevin Smith (his first MLB hit) had singles. Gurriel also had two walks.
And the 0 to 12 with RISP, plus 4 doubles, didn’t make the baseball win.
The Jays had a good shot at a win. In the ninth inning, Teoscar and Gurriel both walked to start the inning. Both at full strength, both excellent at bats against hard throwing Gregory Soto.
With Anthony Kirk coming up, Charlie is squeezing with Breyvic Valera. I hate this move. Kirk seems to have a quick club. He’s the type of batter I want in this place.
Add to that the fact that Soto is having trouble with the strike zone… I don’t think bunting is the right move, but Valera comes in to punch. Bunting against a man who rolls 100 is not easy. Two misses bring us to a 0-2 count. Now Soto throws strikes here, but then there’s no reason to shoot for the corners when a guy is busy. I hate two-stroke bunting (really, if it has the word bunting in the sentence, I’m going to hate it). But with two strokes, the bunter can’t really think about placing the ball. He has to punch it where it’s thrown and keep it fair.
Good news, he’s figured it out. But news, first baseman Jonathan Schoop made a nice play on the ball (almost bumping it past him) and made a good throw to third base. Teoscar was out.
I mean, we only needed one run, and the bunt is a one-point strategy, but it’s not easy with runners in second and third because it’s a force in third.
Anyway, we were still in a pretty good spot, two up, one out, just need a point……Grichuk hits into a double play, and the chance is over.
Jordan Romano threw a nice ninth and gave up a double on a soft batted ball, with two outs. Gurriel almost got it. Maybe should have caught but it didn’t matter. Romano came out of the inning.
Trevor Richards started 10th, with the Manfred Man in second. He got two strikeouts. Then a soft-hit single that caught Gurriel in shallow left flank. I was sure he would get the runner on the plate, but he threw the first baseline way up. We really needed a good throw there. Richards walked with the next man. and that was it for him.
Adam Cimber enters. Remember how good he was right after we got him? Well, he hasn’t been lately. Cimber conceded a few more hits and scored a few more points. We really need Cimber to sort things out again.
We did nothing with the bats in the bottom of the tenth inning and another frustrating game is coming to an end.
I wouldn’t say I liked the idea of the bunt, but that wasn’t why we lost. We lost because we looked terrible again due to a fairly average starting pitcher. They have to find a way to hit these guys. The Tigers are going to play out two more average starting pitchers against us. We have to learn to hit those guys.
Jays of the day: Ray (.354 WPA), Romano (.147), Gurriel (.140, should lose points for that throw) and Kirk (.093).
Suckage: Grichuk (-.563, on a 0 for 4, 1k and 2 doubles, ground balls), Marcus (-.161, 0 for4, 2k) and Richards (-.149, though real, if Gurriel had the throw made which we all expected, he would have been out of the inning).
Grichuks’ number is quite astonishing for a batter. I’d like to let him play a game sometime. Try Otto Lopez there?
We had 734 comments in the GameThread. I led us to another defeat. Yay me.
