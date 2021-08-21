Ohio State Announces Team Captains for 2021 Season





After a low season in which the state of Ohio lost all seven captains of the 2020 season, the Buckeyes announced their next set of team leaders on Friday. Graduate offensive lineman Thayer Munford and wide receivers senior Chris Olave and junior Kamryn Babb represent the offense in the head coach Ryan Days group of captains. On the defensive side of the ball, Haskell Garrett and junior Zach Harrison, graduate experienced linemen, along with senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell, are the leaders of the defense. Olave, Munford and Garrett all made the decision last season to forgo the NFL draw to return to Ohio in their pursuit of a national title. Those three now get that chance as leaders of the team. Offensive line coach Greg Studrawa pointed to Munfords decision to come back to Ohio State as an example of how much he cares about the team. It shows who he is. It shows you that he cares about the team most of all. Like coming back, Studrawa said. He wants more than anything for this team to win. On the other side of the ball, defensive line coach Larry Johnson praised Garrett for the work he did in the off-season. I’m really happy with where he is now. I think he came back with some resilience, Johnson said. He’s a really smart player, but he gets it. He understands how to play the game. Lined up behind Garrett, Mitchell will likely be a veteran of 27 games played as Buckeye. Mitchell’s partner in the linebacking corps Cody Simon said he found himself becoming more of a vocal leader during the off-season. He is now our leader. He’s the oldest, so now it’s our job to play and let him lead us, Simon said. He saw what the four linebackers who left did and now tried to match it all. I think we’ve all taken it to another level, but he’s always been a hard worker, an extra worker. Harrison is one of two juniors to serve as captain this season and join Babb. Johnson said he has seen Harrison, a Columbus native, grow as a leader since his arrival on campus. He is more confident now. He’s playing at a much faster pace than we want him to play, Johnson said. His leadership is currently off the charts. He put the work into it. The six Buckeye captains have played 176 games together, with Munford leading the pack with 45 games played. Babb has the least in-game experience of the captains, having played in seven games last season after missing his first two seasons at Ohio State due to injury.

