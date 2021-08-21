TV tonight: Billy Monger trains with Team GB | Television





Billy Monger: Resting 8 p.m., channel 4 As their build up to the Paralympics continues, C4 is introducing a range of programs for disabled athletes. Billy Monger drove F4 cars until 2017 when an accident resulted in the amputation of both his legs. He has since returned to racing and is also part of the C4s Formula 1 commentary team. In this document he trains with the Paralympic stars of Team GB, tries to run with Jonnie Peacock, swims in open water with Alice Tai and canoes with Charlotte Henshaw. Phil Harrison Michael Johnson meets Will Bayley 4.30 pm, channel 4 More stories from Paralympians on their way to Tokyo. This time, the sprinter became a commentator, chatting with Will Bayley whose artrogryposis (and childhood cancer) didn’t stop him from table tennis glory in 2016. Then Johnson meets sprinter Hannah Cockcroft. pH Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales 7 p.m., channel 4 The final installment in a celebrity documentary series covering all kinds of families as well as sheep farming. Along with three generations of his clan, Baker completes their efforts to save the family business, but have they made it sustainable? Jack Seale The emptyness 7.30pm, ITV More hi-jinks from Ashley Banjo, Fleur East and the huge 520,000 liter tank of water they like to call The Void. Tonight, a college student and a Muay Thai boxer attempt the usual series of challenging mental and physical challenges; either a decent windfall or an invigorating swim will be their reward. pH Who wants to be a millionaire? 8.30pm, ITV Fresh off sending his annual message to A-level students reminding them that he is in fact rich despite failing his exams, Jeremy Clarkson is here to provide more inspiration to those seeking happiness. Six new entrants, as always, seem to hit the jackpot here. Hannah J Davies accident 9.25pm, BBC One Last week’s jumbo anniversary episode is still causing aftershocks, with traumatized Ethan seeing vivid hallucinations of his late brother. Things also get turbulent for nurse manager Jacob when a waterfront jog to clear his head is interrupted by a retiree who falls into the drink. Graeme Virtue Movie choice The guards. Photo: Publicity Image The Guardians, 12 noon, BBC Two The impact of World War I on the women left behind in rural France is explored in Xavier Beauvois’ silent emotional drama. Nathalie Baye plays the matriarch who runs the family farm with female help while her sons are away at the front, while the rhythms of the countryside live their lives. Simon Wardell live sports Premier League Football: Liverpool v Burnley, 11.30am, BT Sport 1 A top player at Anfield. Cycling: Vuelta a Espaa, 1.35 pm, Eurosport 2 Stage eight, from Santa Pola to La Manga del Mar Menor. The Hundred Cricket: The Women’s Final, 2.30pm, BBC Two The highlight of Lords with the men’s final at 6pm.

