



Michigan’s Best NHL Draft Picks Return for 2021-22 Season

ANN ARBOR, I. — Owen Power , Matty Beniers and Kent Johnson announced Friday (Aug. 20) that they are returning to the University of Michigan for the 2021-22 season. Power was the No. 1 overall roster in the July 2021 NHL drawing, while Beniers was No. 2 and Johnson was No. 4. The trio will be joined by three other first-round rosters on the Wolverines roster, including incoming freshmen Luke Hughes (Number 4), Mackie Samoskevich (no. 24), junior Johnny Beecher (No. 30, 2019), sophomore Brendan Brisson (No. 29, 2020) along with five other NHL Draft picks. Power, the number 1 squad of the Buffalo Sabers, was the top scoring rookie defender in the league last season with 16 points. He was on the ice for 31 of Michigan’s goals and was a +18 rating. Power led the Maize and Blue in blocked shots with 40 and took just three penalties. Power was a finalist for the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, was named to the conference’s All-Freshman Team, and was named Second Team All-Big Ten. Selected as the first draft pick of the expansion Seattle Kraken with the #2 overall pick, Beniers led the Big Ten in on-ice rating in his freshman campaign with a +21. He scored 10 goals and 14 assists in 24 games and placed fourth in the NCAA in rookie points per game. Beniers won two medals with USA Hockey in a six-month period and took gold in the IIHF World Junior Championship and bronze in the World Championship. Johnson, chosen fifth overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets, made his Michigan debut last season with a four-assist game. He was second on the team with 27 points (nine goals and 18 assists) in 26 games played, taking third in the country in rookie points per game. He finished a +16 and was a Big Ten All-Freshman Team roster and honorable mention All-Big Ten. Johnson recently participated in the Hockey Canada Summer Development Camp. The Wolverines are scheduled to open the season on Friday, October 8, with a two-game run with Lake Superior State at Yost Ice Arena.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2021/8/20/ice-hockey-michigans-top-nhl-draft-picks-returning-for-2021-22-season.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos