Yankees ‘aggressively chasing’ brand new alternative jersey with Nike
Ooh! Yankees fans of a certain age simply threw their Palm Pilots through the windows of their Dodge Caravans, then ramped up the WFAN chatter about Luke Voit tearing up the locker room with his divisive comments.
With Nike’s MLB partnership in 2021 came an effort to emulate their annual jersey change success in the NBA.
Baseball jerseys tend to be more traditional, fairer, and there will never be a continuous, rotating list of “City Edition” and “Earned Edition” jerseys like in Adam Silver’s league, where two teams can wear mysterious gray alternatives in a game 7.
This season, as a compromise, MLB and Nike have dropped seven alternative “City Connect” jerseys – some bizarre, some disappointing, all bestsellers.
So…when are the Yankees in?
The Bronx Bombers have always played a part, but have reportedly been much more aggressive in courting Nike’s designers in the months since seeing other teams’ releases go so well.
Expect the Yankees to be in the next wave – once they can agree on a new piece of iconography.
The Yankees are “aggressively” looking for an alternative Nike City Connect shirt.
although Lee’s ESPN piece doesn’t contain direct quotes from Yankees executives, you might assume that group had much of the same reaction about the wave of the future as those traditionalists at Dodger Stadium—and, most importantly, wanted in:
“The City Connect uniforms were known by design because any change to our uniform is significant. The Dodgers uniform has remained largely unchanged since the team moved to Los Angeles in 1958,” said Lon Rosen, Dodgers executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “We don’t have a third jersey, we don’t wear different jerseys based on days of the week or pitchers preference, so an all-blue uniform with paint accents and anything but our iconic LA cap are drastic changes for us.”
He is of course right. While the evaders selected sweaters not quite as bizarre as the Golden Gate Bridge, mist-filled Giants jerseys or the bright yellow Boston Marathon Sox outfits, they are distinctly different from the familiar combinations of white, blue, and red.
Expect the Yankees’ eventual alternates to land somewhere on this end of the spectrum.
No, the Yankees will not implement giant heads of the Statue of Liberty on their chests or metal friezes of Yankee Stadium that wrap around their shoulder blades. This isn’t “Turn Ahead the Clock” night with the Mercury Mets.
It remains surprising, however, that the most successful sports franchise in the nation has not moved beyond their traditional baseline at all when it comes to selling merchandise.
Yankees fans (of their major demographics) have certainly reached the point where they crave something different. Not every City Connect jersey has hit, but the ones that to have are spectacular.
The Yankees are the gold-plated dominators of MLB, sure, but they are also New York, more specifically The Bronx. There’s plenty to explore here to connect with the city, and we can’t wait to see the team translate the essence of the neighborhood into their new infusion.
