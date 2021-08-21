Sports
Injury analysis: NKeal Harry not the only Patriot to go down against Eagles
The New England Patriots played almost flawless football against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, at least as far as the scoreboard is concerned: New England defeated its opponent with a final score of 35-0 and almost dominated the game from start to finish. But while the result looks good, there are some concerns.
One of them is injuries. As a look at this week’s injury list shows, the Patriots suffered a few.
Injury analysis
LB Josh Uche: After already missing some time during last week’s preseason game against the Washington soccer team, Uche suffered another injury in Philadelphia. Neither the severity of the condition nor when exactly it happened is known at this time. His last snap came early in the second quarter, but we do know he left for the locker room with the team’s coaches early in the second period. Uche did not return and his night ended after a combined eight defensive and special teams snaps.
QB Mac Jones: The first-round quarterback, who had another strong outing, seemed a little slow to get up after a second-quarter scramble. His slide down to the ground looked a little awkward and he didn’t bounce right back up, but it looks like he didn’t sustain a major injury at all: Jones went straight back to the huddle and stayed 29 extra in the game. falters afterwards.
WR NKeal Harry: Harry is in the midst of his best summer since entering the league in 2019, but suffered an obvious shoulder injury at the end of the second quarter against the Eagles. As he prepared for a deep pass from Mac Jones, the wideout stayed on the ground and later had to visit the blue medical tent before leaving for the locker room. Harry did not return to the game and was later seen with a sling on his left arm.
LB Ronnie Perkins: Perkins was slow to get up after a third fall midway through the third quarter. The rookie was pressed to the ground during the game and remained there, but later walked off the field under his own power while still visibly shaken. He was checked out by the medial staff, but returned to the field for a punt game later that same quarter.
What this means for the patriots?
Jones and Perkins should be fine, neither had any visible limitations after their injury scare, but the same can’t be said about Uche and Harry unfortunately. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also offered no updates during a media conference on Friday morning.
We just got back here a few hours ago, so see how it goes today. I’m not sure, he said of Harry’s injury status.
We’ve only been back here for a few hours, so it usually takes a day or two the day after the game to sort everything out, so see how that process goes. I really don’t know, he said a few seconds later when asked about Uche.
Both Harry and Uche will be worth watching closely with the Patriots heading into another week of joint training camps, this time at home at Gillette Stadium vs. New York Giants.
While details about Uches’ injury are scarce, Harry’s situation seems a bit clearer. if dr. Jessica Flynn pointed out: on Twitter, an AC divorce and a collarbone fracture are his biggest concerns at the moment. However, if his X-rays looked good, an AC sprain could be the most likely injury suffered by the former first-round draft pick. His recovery time would then be about 2-4 weeks, depending on the severity of the condition.
Even at its best, however, this latest injury is another blow to Harry.
