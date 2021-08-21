Russell Martin: Head coach confirms Swansea City in talks with transfer targets





Russell Martin won 29 caps for Scotland during his playing career Swansea City head coach Russell Martin is confident he can be added to his roster before the transfer window closes on August 31. Martin inherited a worn-out squad when he joined the Swans from League One MK Dons earlier this month. Swansea has lost players like Ghana forward Andre Ayew and former mercenary Marc Guehi since losing the Championship play-off final last season. “We have clear goals with whom we are talking,” said Martin. “We have some guys who really want to come and play here. “We are working hard on it. This window has been very slow overall, but I think it will come to life at some point. “We’re not just going to bring people in just to try and get someone in. “It’s about making sure the finances are right for us and the club they come from. I’m sure it will come alive at the end of the transfer window.” “I expect it to be a mix of loan and permanent.” Swansea have signed three players since Martin’s appointment, with midfielders Flynn Downes and Jamie Paterson joining permanently and fullback Ethan Laird being hired from Manchester United for a season. Downes missed Friday’s 1-0 win over Bristol City – Martin’s first in the championship as Swans boss – after testing positive for Covid-19. Centre-back Ben Cabango was also absent from Ashton Gate after testing positive, while fellow defenders Kyle Naughton and Ryan Bennett had missed Swansea’s previous two games for the same reason. “It hasn’t been easy since we came in. We didn’t get the easiest hand,” said Martin. “It was tough losing Kyle Naughton and Ryan Bennett to Covid so soon after they came in, two huge players. [Downes and Cabango] also. “The guys that came in, Ryan Manning and Brandon Cooper, who haven’t been training that long, have done an incredible job so I’m really proud of them and grateful for what they’ve given us. “So there’s real competition for the guys when they got back. Flynn and Ben would have started tonight [Friday] so it was a bit disappointing. “But I thought Jay [Fulton] and Grimesy [Matt Grimes] were brilliant from possession and Joel Latibeaudiere was excellent too, while Ethan Laird showed what he could do in the second half. “So there are a lot of exciting things and I don’t want to worry about it, but we have to improve and the players know that and they will. “I’m really proud of so much of what they’ve done since we’ve been here because it takes a lot of courage to do what we ask of them, and tonight they showed courage in a different way.”

