Patriots Notebook: Chase Winovich Says His Case Sticks

Chase Winovich was almost a forgotten man, starting the first two weeks of training camp on the PUP list, but he certainly made his presence felt in Thursday’s 35-0 loss to the Eagles with five tackles and two sacks.

“It was a lot of fun,” Winovich said. “I missed it.”

The Patriots went out and got some help getting through the pass during the off-season, signing Matt Judon on a lucrative free agent deal. Dont’a Hightower is back after opting out last year, and Kyle Van Noy returned after a season in Miami. With Josh Uche also poised for a breakthrough year, it was hard to see where Winovich could fit in.

After just a few days of practice, Winovich began to make his case with a remarkable performance against the Eagles.

“I don’t really feel like it’s a competition,” Winovich said, “because for me… this is how I look at it: it’s all about you versus you. I believe in the bottom of my heart… And everything what I can do is be the best possible version of Chase.”

Winovich said he was doing his best not to listen to “the noise” surrounding his future with the Patriots, especially since he was on the sidelines starting a training camp.

“I kept focusing on doing the things I needed to do to prepare,” he said, “and let my actions speak for themselves. That’s all you can do.”

The long-haired Winovich is a free spirit and some have suggested that he is not suited for the defense. However, the linebacker says it’s all about the Patriot Way for him.

“Either Coach Belichick is one of the greatest coaches of all time by accident, or there is a reason and a method behind everything we do,” said Winovich. “And I’ve bought in and I’m committed to whatever they ask me to do, and just be that piece, as part of the team.”

QUINN NORDINE had a chaotic night in Philadelphia. And chaos is generally not what coaches want to see from a placekicker.

The undrafted rookie missed three kicks, two extra runs and a 36-yard field goal spraying them all wide right. Nordin recovered to make his last two attempts, but finished the night 3 for 6. Coach Bill Belichick evaluated Nordins’ performance on Friday during a conference call.

I think when you go through a player’s pre-season performance, in any game, player or coach, there are always some good plays and some plays that we’d all like to have back,” Belichick said. I thought Quinn did a good job recovering there in the second half. Came back and hit the ball well.

But it is clear that a big part of everyone’s game and certainly the game of specialists is consistency. So I’d say we’ve seen a bit of that from all the specialists in the first two preseason games. Were obviously all busy for more consistency. Especially if you have a three-man operation there with the snapper, retainer and kicker, there’s an element of that. So keep working through it and see where it goes.

One of the mainstays of that three-man operation is longsnapper Joe Cardona, who is out for nearly two weeks with an undisclosed injury. Belichick signed Brian Khoury in his absence, and snaps seemed no problem at all on Thursday night; they were all right in the hands of keeper Jake Baileys.

We’ve had some moving parts there, but that’s part of it, working with different people and so on, Belichick said. So that’s actually a good thing in the long run, even if it probably affects overall performance and consistency in the short run. But then again, I felt the good part about last night was that we put those things right later in the game and the ball went through. The bad thing is we left five points on the field that we should have had.

That team only goes on the field for one reason. Success and failure could not be more obvious. We have to get the ball through the uprights. So obviously we need some work on it.

CAM NEWTON, through a crowd of mostly green Eagles jerseys at Lincoln Financial Field, I spotted the man in the end zone waving not only a blue Patriots jersey, but one with Newton’s name and number 1.

So after the New England quarterback hooked up with Jakobi Meyers for a first quarter touchdown, Newton grabbed the ball and threw it to that fan as a souvenir.

With no fans in the stands due to the 2020 pandemic, Newton had to suspend one of his favorite party traditions that he regularly did when he was a Carolina Panther. He didn’t pitch or run for a touchdown at Gillette Stadium last week, so this was the first chance.

That’s my thing, Newton said during his post-match press conference. It is my appreciation for the fans. Hopefully there will be lots of giveaways on Sunday to look forward to in the coming season.

A TIGHT SITUATION: With Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Matt Lacosse all out, Devin Asiasi was the only available Patriots tight end. Belichick said he thought it was valuable to comment on that in the game plan.

That’s real football. Things happen and you have to adjust. Guys may need to do something a little different from what they’ve been doing. We train guys to do more than one thing, he said. Devin played about 40 snaps and there were times when he was not on the field. Sometimes we had linemen there, sometimes we had four receivers on the field, or two in the back of the field. We use those formations. When we were short of a position, we have to use other personnel groups.

Those are the kinds of things you should be doing. Sometimes you have to do them before the competition. Sometimes it comes into play. That was a good learning situation for us.

ROOKIE WALK BACK Rhamondre Stevenson, who led all non-kickers in scoring with two touchdowns in week one of the preseason, matched that feat with two more in week 2. In two games, he now has 25 carries for 193 yards and four touchdowns.

JJ Taylor led New England running backs with 12 carries for 93 yards.

Hurts: The Patriots were expecting Stevensons to meet Oklahoma teammate Jalen Hurts, but the Eagles projected starter was a later scratch with a stomach ailment. Instead, much-traveled former Ravens star Joe Flacco started.

He came in and wasn’t feeling well. We guided him through pre-game warm-ups. He wanted to get out and do the pre-game warmups, said Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. He came back and still didn’t feel well. We evaluated him and we decided it was not in his best interest to play with what he felt. We assessed him. He’s good now. He’s doing well now, but that’s why we kept him out.

