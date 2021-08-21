All-India Chess Federation and Chess Association of India Merge to End Infighting





The All-India Chess Federation and the breakaway Chess Association of India have been merged into one entity to run the sport. The recently elected AICF president Sanjay Kapoor announced this during a joint press conference in Lucknow on Saturday. the AICF. “I personally had several rounds of talks with all stakeholders and brought everyone on the same platform for chess development and all chess players in the country,” Kapoor said in a press release. READ: Vidit Gujrathi returns to Champions Chess Tour “Like other federations, we are also struggling to organize our annual events and championships due to the Covid pandemic and could not afford to let our internal differences derail the sport even more,” he added. “Once we formed the new body, one of our first goals was to address every member’s concerns and bring everyone together for the sake of the sport,” said AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan. Aside from the bickering at the national level, chess has suffered a lot in Uttar Pradesh, with two different bodies — UP Chess Association and UP Chess Sports Association — at odds in the state. “This has been a long-running feud and being from Kanpur I believed it was my duty to resolve this issue as a matter of priority. Today I am pleased to announce that both groups are here,” Kapoor added. UP Chess Association president PC Chaturvedi (IAS Retd), Sr vice president of Chess Association of India SL Harsh, and secretary general of Chess Association of India and secretary UP Chess Association SK Tewari were all present at the press conference to mark the funeral of the ax . READ:Sreeja Akula defies all odds at World Table Tennis Contender The All-India Chess Federation, under its new office holders, had announced several plans and initiatives to revive chess in the country. But the pandemic hit the world immediately after they came to power, negating their plans. “We are eager to launch some of our key initiatives at the earliest and wait for conditions in the country to improve,” Kapoor said. “That hasn’t stopped us from working with Kalinga University in Bhubaneswar to establish India’s first state-of-the-art chess academy. It’s part of our nationwide Chess in Schools program that we’re excited to implement soon,” he added.

