Athletes who have competed in both Olympic and Paralympic Games

Most may think that participation in both the Paralympic Games and the Olympic Games is mutually exclusive. Contrary to popular belief, people have participated in both games. So far, there are a total of 15 athletes who provide proof that participation in both the Paralympics and the Olympic Games is possible. Here we look at those determined athletes who have achieved the unthinkable.

Neroli Fairhall

Neroli Fairhall (Olympics.org)

The New Zealand archer became the first paralyzed athlete to compete in the Olympics. She achieved the feat in 1984 at the Los Angeles Olympics. The athlete competed in athletics and archery at her first two Paralympic Games in 1972 and 1980, and won a gold in archery at the 1980 competitions. After her appearance at the Olympics, she also competed in the 1988 and 2000 Paralympic Games .

Friend Szekeres The next athlete to deliver a historic feat is Pal Szekeres. He became the first person to win a medal at both the Paralympic and Olympic Games. Prior to his accident, he competed in the 1988 Olympics and won the bronze in the Team Foil event in Schermen. Even after being confined to a wheelchair, he won the following accolades: a gold in the 1992 Paralympic Games, two gold medals in the 1996 Paralympic Games, and bronze each in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 competitions. Sonia Vettenburg The wheelchair-bound Belgian archer had competed in the 1984 and 1988 Paralympic Games and won a medal both times. She also competed in the 10m Air Pistol event at the 1992 Olympics. Paolo Fentato

The Italian archer made history by becoming the first athlete to compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the same year. She did so in 1996 when both games were held in Atlanta. While she couldn’t medal in the Olympics, she did win bronze in the women’s individual event and gold in the women’s team event at the Paralympic Games.

Marla Runyan The American was the first legally blind athlete to compete in an Olympic Games. She competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympics and again in the 2004 Games. In addition, she is a 5 time gold medalist at the Paralympics, winning four of them at the 1992 Games. Orazio Fagone The Italian short track speed skater had competed in three Winter Olympics (1988, 1992 and 1994). After an accident in 1997 that left him amputated, he took up para ice hockey and competed in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Paralympics. Natalia Partyke The one-armed Polish paddler became the youngest ever Paralympic rider when she competed in the 2000 games, at just 11 years old. In the subsequent Paralympics, she set the record as the youngest table tennis player ever to win a Paralympic gold medal. She then competed in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. Natalie du Toit The South African became the first amputee swimmer to compete in an Olympic Games in 2008. She also competed in the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Paralympic Games. Oscar Pistorius

Oscar Pistorius (British)

He became the first amputee sprinter to compete in an Olympic Games. He competed in the 2012 Olympic Games and also the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Paralympic Games.