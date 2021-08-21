Sports
The Birdie takes his shot at predicting records for Westmoreland County teams
Through:
Saturday 21 August 2021 | 6:01 am
A new football season has the Birdie smiling from ear to ear, although you can’t quite see his smile because he’s still wearing his mask.
Good boy, Birdie.
Pulling up a soapbox, Old Yellow is in the mood to preach this preseason and use his column inches to promote safety and slow the spread (not the no-huddle variety).
“I’ve been vaccinated, but I’m still playing it safe,” the Westmoreland football pundit said. “I mean, the quarterback is still wearing his helmet, right? And his line is supposed to protect him, but there are occasions when trouble comes through. Just sayin’ … “
For now, he will attempt to predict how many wins each local team will score this fall.
Beautiful Vernon
With several returning playmakers, the Leopards are going to score some points and make the evening news highlights.
wins: 8 Playoffs: Yes
Derry
A young team with important gaps to fill needs some time to cheer. It may be a tough climb, but the running game keeps the Trojans in games.
wins: 4 Playoffs: new
Regional Franklin
The Birdie will miss the quips with Greg Botta, but he thinks the coach’s philosophies and signature toughness will remain in the program.
wins: 5 Playoffs: Yes
Greensburg CC
A bump of transfers will make an already talented team that much better. Look for a balanced offense and a defense lead that was missing last year.
wins: 6 Playoffs: Yes
Greensburg Salem
The Golden Lions had a problem after taking their 700th win. They must be improved on both sides of the ball and must be able to contribute to the total.
wins: 4 Playoffs: new
hemp field
Everything is new here, including the coaching staff and the artificial turf at Spartans Stadium. But will there be a change in the 6A standings? It will take a season for everything to sink in.
wins: 2 Playoffs: new
Jeannette
What a difference a year makes. The Birdie usually wrote in Jeannette as a playoff team months before starting research for his preseason column. He doesn’t know the names of the current players yet. This could be a shocking year for the Jayhawks.
wins: 2 Playoffs: new
Latrobe
If nothing else, the Wildcats have been sloppy over the past few seasons, showing they can play with better teams. But they have to play four quarters and finish the job.
wins: 4 Playoffs: Yes
Ligonier Valley
After a warm up year in the WPIAL, the Rams are ready to make some noise like they used to in the Heritage Conference. Don’t expect the skewed scores as such, but the Rams will be solid.
wins: 6 Playoffs: Yes
monessen
Low numbers will continue to plague the Greyhounds, but they will progress under a new staff.
wins: 2 Playoffs: new
Mount Pleasant
That traditional Vikings running game should remain intact, and the defense, while underrated, will keep the team in many games. The question will be, can the line interlock quickly?
wins: 6 Playoffs: Yes
norwin
The Knights are eager to find the right path that will lead them back to the WPIAL playoffs, but 6A won’t do them any favors. While the offense will increase with some young energy, the defense and the line will struggle to keep up with the conference teams.
wins: 3 Playoffs: new
Penn-Trafford
The Birdie already loves the Warriors’ huge linemen, and they haven’t played for a second. He heard a staff writer call them the “Jolly Green Giants” and tried to patent the phrase for himself. He thinks there are going to be big plays produced by those big bodies.
wins: 8 Playoffs: Yes
Southmoreland
The Scotties have a new quarterback and some new skill players, but their line should be strong. Don’t be surprised if they get one or two bonus wins as an underdog.
wins: 5 Playoffs: Yes
young
While there is skill in the backfield, the Cougars will need better blocks to stay in games and have a chance of winning. And they have to limit points.
wins: 3 Playoffs: new
