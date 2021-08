News – Table tennis Victoria

Published Fri 20 Aug 2021 Table Tennis Victoria (TTV) is delighted to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Ritchie Hinton, has signed a contract extension that will see him continue to lead TTV through 2025. Ritchie started in his role in February 2019 and had an early impact on the organization. He immediately played a leading role in the development and further implementation of TTV’s four-year (2019-2022) Strategic Plan, ‘Our Future Now!’. Most recently, he has played a critical role in steering TTV through the COVID-19 pandemic, delivering strong financial results while overseeing the growth of the TTV office from three to five employees with additional capabilities in the field of media, marketing and competition management. “I am excited to continue my work with TTV in the future. We really started to make significant progress in several areas of our Strategic Plan when COVID-19 hit, and I’m keen to ensure they are fully implemented as restrictions ease,” Hinton said. “I am also keen to maintain the significant increase in TTV’s online presence and profile through continued expansion and implementation of our digital strategy”. Ritchie is committed to improving all areas of table tennis in Victoria, with highlights including restarting TTV’s High Performance program and working with the State Sports Centers Trust to expand and improve MSAC’s facilities. The results included contributions to Victoria’s production of 75% of Australia’s Olympic and Paralympic table tennis team that traveled to Tokyo, and an expanded set-up and tournament schedule at the iconic Albert Park venue. Other notable developments since his appointment have included the development of the Primary School Cup competition in partnership with School Sport Victoria, the rollout of TTV’s ‘EPIC TT’ Roadshow and the Pulse Pub League concept. Important commercial partnerships have also been established with stakeholders such as S-Trend Sportswear, Pongo and AGMC Sports, as well as securing essential grant funding through Sports & Recreation Victoria, as well as VicHealth and the VIS. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the board and staff of TTV for their continued commitment and hard work during these challenging times. In these unprecedented circumstances, their calm and productive contributions have been a great support to me,” said Hinton. “I look forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders as we strive to boost and future-proof our sport in Victoria when we can continue without restrictions.” TTV chairman, Jack Cyngler, commented: “As chairman, it is important to be able to have a good working relationship with your CEO, as is the case, so that TTV can jointly pursue and develop its strategic objectives. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate Ritchie on his contract renewal and his leadership in operational matters – well done Ritchie.” GALLERY



