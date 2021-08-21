NOSTALGIA: 90 Years of Memories at Kennet Valley Hall

For an impressive 90 years, Kennet Valley Hall has been the heart of the Overton community, hosting weddings, concerts and many varied clubs.

Here is just part of the rich history, with photos and warm memories shared about the hall that thrives to this day.

In 1931, FRANK Swanton of Overton donated a parcel of land formerly part of South Overton Farm. This land would go on to become Kennet Valley Hall, which was officially opened on September 4 of the same year.

In the ‘village scrapbook’, compiled by the Women’s Institute, they wrote: “The opening ceremony was performed by the Right Honorable JH Whitely, a former Speaker of the House of Commons and Vice-Chairman of the National Council of Social Services. Fourteen organizations have united as sponsors and a board of directors consists of a representative nominated by each of these organizations.”

The total cost of building the hall was £475 and the opening meeting was held on 11 November 1931.

Inside the old Kennet Valley Hall

During World War II, the hall was used as a classroom to help the local school which had seen an influx of students due to the evacuees. At the time, the club also held regular Mothers Union and Women’s Institute meetings, as well as a boys’ club loosely based around the Scouts.

Ron Emberlin and Eileen Hamilton, both born in West Overton in the mid-1930s, recalled their experiences as teenagers during the later stages of World War II.

Ron Emberlin said, “One of the first memories I have of the venue was going there as a family to get our gas masks, where, to my dismay, I got a Mickey Mouse mask because they thought I was too small for a regular size one.

“It was used as a school for a while because the local schools couldn’t handle the influx of evacuees.

“The Home Guard used it as their headquarters where they paraded, usually on a Sunday morning, supervised by most of the local children.

“The Women’s Institute and Mother’s Union also held regular meetings there and dance and flute concerts were also held there.

“When the war was over, the locals welcomed the troops home with a meal and a concert. Me and three friends were looking through the windows when we were noticed by one of the guests who came out and instead of telling us to leave because we thought we could go in and have a look – provided we stayed in the back and kept quiet.

“For the boys there was a club that was loosely based on the scouts, and for the older people there was a club where they could play billiards, table tennis and darts in a league, but unfortunately it was eventually destroyed by the advent of television.”

Ms Hamilton shared many of the same memories and also remembers that there were frequent Whist Drives, where Bert Peck was the MC. The dance music was provided by Mr Ben James.

One of her most important memories was the various wedding receptions that took place in the old KVH, including hers. She shared a photo from her niece’s wedding.

By sheer coincidence, it turns out that the three sites that housed the various social and play activities of the local villages were all abandoned between 1972 and 74. First, the Scout Hut was demolished in 1974 to make way for the bungalow called Ardcaien.

In 1968 plans were drawn up to renovate the building, add a new extension and upgrade the heating. The budget was calculated at £1,105. To put this into perspective, the annual income of the venue as stated in the 1972 accounts was £100.45. Rentals for that year were £51. The same accounts stated that room hire rates would be increased to: 75p for regular meetings, £1.50 for evening meetings and £3.50 for weddings.

Building the new roof

Despite the fact that the necessary subsidies were negotiated and confirmed in 1971/2, the building was subsequently condemned as a result of an inspection by the surveyor.

In August 1973, Mr. Roger Swanton, son of Frank Swanton, had offered the present location to the Hall Committee. From a £32,000 bill, approximately £24,000 was raised through local and government grants.

Further funds were raised from the sale of the old site for £4350, with the remainder coming from fundraising events held over the years – gymkhanas, parties, barbecues, dances etc. The most ambitious project was a three day event in 1976 – on one of the few wet weekends in that hot summer! The highlight of the outdoor activities was a parachute jump by the Red Devils in the presence of group captain Sir Douglas Bader.

The new building was opened on Saturday 4th September 1976 by Mrs Frank Swanton. The inaugural dance in the evening was distinguished by the fact that The Autocrats’ band had been reformed especially for playing.

The period from 1976 to the early 2000s can arguably be recognized as the most successful period in the history of the hall, as a community asset.

West Overton resident Jean Clements said, “The founding of the Kennet Valley Amateur Dramatic Society was the result of a conversation Jennifer Edwards and I had one evening on the Who’da Thought It.

“We were talking about amateur dramatics and decided we should see if anyone would be interested in putting on a Panto at Kennet Valley Hall. We held our first meeting in the summer of 1980 and to our surprise there was a lot of interest. , so much so that in January 1981 we were able to put on our first Pantomime, this was Cinderella.”

Various shows and concerts were also held.

In the year 2000, the hall was chosen as the site for the official loading of the Millennium capsule. In the previous year, local residents were invited to write down their memories which would then be placed in the capsule and kept in St Michael’s Church Tower, which would not be opened until 2200.

Since then, the hall has undergone many changes and investments.

As all of these upgrades have taken place, the hall has grown rapidly in popularity. While traditional community events have remained popular, such as Easter and Christmas bingo and the annual pantomime, the venue is becoming an increasingly popular venue for children’s parties, weddings and advocacy groups such as the Embroiderers Guild, U3A and the National Trust.

Not forgetting the KV Cricket Club who have adopted the venue as their cricket pavilion, and the Kennet Valley Primary School who use the venue as the base for most of their gym class and parent-related events. This is not least due to having a large recreational area as part of the Hallen complex. What foresight the KVH committee of 1974 had in choosing such a perfect location for our hall.

2020/21 will become synonymous with the horrors of Covid 19 around the world. Society is already changing as a result, but whatever the changes, KVH remains both a unique local amenity and a very popular location for social and cultural activities in North East Wiltshire.