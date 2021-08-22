MLB’s City Connect uniforms have changed the future of fashion in baseball

This season’s seven City Connect kits have been polarizing among fans, but Major League Baseball considers them a success.

The Nike alternatives aren’t just here to stay, according to league officials — there will be 23 others by the end of 2023 — they’re helping pave the way for even more radical designs in the future.

In April, the Boston Red Sox became the first team to unveil a City Connect uniform, with a jersey that completely swapped red for yellow and blue, a tribute to Patriots’ Day and the Boston Marathon. The Red Sox were followed by the Miami Marlins, who paid tribute to Cuba’s Sugar Kings; the Chicago White Sox, who went for an all-black pinstripe look and a gothic “Southside” font; the Chicago Cubs, who gave a shout out to the Wrigleyville neighborhood that surrounds their stadium; the Arizona Diamondbacks, who created gold uniforms with “Los Serpientes” on the chest; and the San Francisco Giants, who gave a nod to the Golden Gate Bridge. The last team on this year’s list, the Los Angeles Dodgers, announced its vision on Thursday.

While the looks rattled some traditionalists, they proved to be a hit. Except for the late addition of the Dodgers to the series, every team’s jerseys sold out. As sales exceeded forecasts, the competition was unable to keep City Connect merchandise in stock, in part due to global supply chain issues. Those strong sales — and all the buzz the series has generated — are making MLB teams look at their uniforms in a different way.

“They’re getting a little more aggressive where they’ve been a little more traditional,” said MLB revenue chief Noah Garden. “They see what happened. They see the conversation that’s there. They see the overwhelming positive support and they see it attracts an audience that they want to attract, a younger demographic that’s more fashionable, likes the game, but maybe don’t be as traditional.”

Some teams, such as the Marlins and Diamondbacks, include the uniforms in their regular mix. All 30 MLB teams are expected to have a City Connect jersey by the end of the 2023 season. The popularity of the inaugural group of uniforms has seen clubs jump first in the series, including some of the most conservative teams. According to competition sources, the New York Yankees—whose uniform, with few minor exceptions, has gone untouched for generations—expressed initial hesitation about City Connect designs. Now, sources said, they are aggressively pursuing an alternative.

Even the Dodgers’ “Los Dodgers” look — on the face of it the least risky of the series yet — took a leap of faith.

“The City Connect uniforms were familiar by design as any changes to our uniform are significant. The Dodgers uniform has remained largely unchanged since the team moved to Los Angeles in 1958,” said Lon Rosen, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Dodgers Officer. “We don’t have a third jersey. We don’t wear different jerseys based on the days of the week or pitchers preference, so an all-blue uniform with paint accents and anything but our iconic LA cap are drastic changes for us.” .”

Other teams, sources said, have already scrapped plans for more conservative City Connect designs in favor of more fashion-forward looks.

“It’s definitely more open of clubs, definitely more involved in the process and definitely more excited about their launch,” Garden said. “Now we have clubs that said, ‘I’ll do it three years later’, ‘how will I do it next year?'”

While some have criticized City Connect as a money grab, Garden disputes that, saying merchandise sales represent a small fraction of the league’s total revenue. City Connect, Garden said, is more about using fashion to better market the sport.

“When I look at merchandise, I look less at how much we sell because ultimately, relative to ticket sales and everything else we do, that’s really not a huge number,” Garden says. said. “It’s more about marketing the product. If you see someone with a Yankees cap or Yankees shirt on, or a Red Sox cap or shirt, they’re marketing the product for us The more people wearing that product, the more relevant you are.”

In recent years, the league has partnered with brands like Supreme, Ralph Lauren, Aim Leon Dore, Kith and Awake NY to bring baseball products to the streetwear and fashion world. The success of those collaborations and City Connect accelerates the plans of the competition in those spaces.

While the NBA took an all-in approach to uniform design starting with the 2017-18 season and completely revamping sports fashion on the field through the City Edition collection, MLB has taken a much slower, more cautious approach. dr. Brandon Brown, a clinical assistant professor of sports marketing at New York University, said the partnership between Nike and the NBA is a case study of how MLB could change fashion culture in baseball. When MLB brought in Nike as an official uniform supplier in 2019, the hope was to bring the baseball uniform into the 21st century. But it won’t happen overnight.

“If [MLB’s] fans were only younger generations, I think they would be more into going all in. But because they understand they have older generations, they can’t go all in,” Brown said. “I think it’s a first step. They’re not going to change their entire personality right away, but at least they’re changing their approach to interacting with the younger generation.”

Brown said MLB’s vision for City Connect aligns with its regional identity, in an effort to attract those who wouldn’t normally consider buying a baseball jersey.

“People always want to show an identity. Region is such a big part of that,” Brown said. “I love Jay-Z’s quote where he said, ‘I made the Yankee hat more famous than a Yankee can.’ Wearing the Yankee hat doesn’t necessarily mean you’re a Yankee, but it represents the fact that you’re a New Yorker. So jerseys essentially don’t just celebrate the team, they celebrate where you’re from.”

It’s also an attempt to court Gen Z.

“That’s why these City Connect jerseys are so important,” Brown said. “They’re doing something different, and that’s what the Gen Z culture is tied to, differ. MLB wants their teams to be in the mix of talks. MLB wants their teams to be in the mix to represent the city’s identity.”

It hasn’t just been City Connect. MLB has experimented with its uniforms in recent years with varying degrees of success. At this year’s All-Star Game, an event where each player historically wore their own team kit, the league unveiled uniforms for the American League and National League rosters. They were warmly received. The league’s Players Weekend has also pushed boundaries, with nicknames on the backs of jerseys — including emojis — although the most recent, monochromatic black-and-white designs of 2019 were widely panned.

But the momentum is not slowing down. Much of the change in fashion on the field has been pushed by the players. A younger generation of stars, including Fernando Tatis Jr., Mookie Betts, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tim Anderson and Ronald Acuna Jr., are reinventing the game’s sense of style. Anderson played an advisory role in the rollout of the White Sox uniforms, which were among City Connect’s most popular.

“We wanted to do something cool and be authentic,” Anderson told The Athletic in May. “I think this is as authentic as it gets. Having Southside on the front is recognizable. Using that term makes it a lot more realistic for people who really grew up on the South Side and have been Sox fans all their lives . I think it’s absolutely really relatable, really cool and really dope.”

The game has seen flashier socks, the rise of chains, the use of painted bats in the Home Run Derby and the rise of sneaker culture in the sport, something that has even extended to referee footwear. Garden said MLB is considering further relaxing the rules around self-expression, and that painted bats may soon find their way into regular season games like colorful custom cleats have. That will only push unified fashion further.

“We always have to make sure that everything we do stays flavorful and doesn’t compromise the product on the field, but hey, all that stuff is on the table,” Garden said. “I think all those things should be on the table. Again, I think it’s all positive. I think that trend will continue.”