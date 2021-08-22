White Sox vs. Rays – Game Recap – August 21, 2021

NS. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe, Manuel Margot and Joey Wendle each had two hits and two RBI, and the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Chicago White Sox 8-4 on Saturday.

Wander Franco also had two basehits and scored twice when Tampa Bay won for the fifth time in six games. The best prospect has reached base in 23 consecutive games.

Luis Patio (3-3) threw six innings with a two-run ball and Collin McHugh retired the side for his first career save.

The AL East-leading Rays closed with 11 basehits, scoring at least eight runs for the 11th time in 15 games.

Jos Abreu had two hits for Chicago, which went up to a 7-5 win in the opener of the weekend series between AL powers. Eloy Jimnez drove in two runs.

A lucky bounce helped the Rays score three runs in the first inning against Dallas Keuchel (8-7). With two on and two outs, Franco grounded out that bounced off third base and over the head of third baseman Yon Moncada, enabling Nelson Cruz to score from second base. Lowe followed with a two-run double.

I think it was just luck, Franco said of his first hit. That immediately gave us the vibe that we had the feeling that we were going to win. Then good things happen.

AL Central-leading Chicago narrowed Tampa Bay’s lead to 6-4 with two runs in the eighth, but the Rays reacted with two in the bottom half. Margot doubled home to Lowe and Wendle had a runscoring groundout.

Keuchel was charged with six runs and nine hits in five innings. The veteran southpaw dropped to 1-4 in his last seven starts.

Six of the nine hits were on the ground today. Things didn’t come my way, Keuchel said. It seemed like we were a few inches away from some game-changing doubles.

Patio gave up five hits, including Seby Zavalas for the fifth homer in the third. He struckout five and walked one.

We all understood that they lead their division, and I like being against teams like that, said Patio. It helps me focus.

The 34-year old McHugh retired each of his five batters in a row in his 237th big league-appearance. It was the 17th consecutive appearance in which McHugh did not give up an earned run.

TRAINERS ROOM

White Sox: OR Luis Robert got a day off.

Rays: RHP Ryan Thompson (right shoulder inflammation) reported a stiff shoulder after Wednesday’s six-inning rehab outing. Thompson’s last major league appearance was on June 27.

ARCHER READY TO COME BACK

Veteran right-hander Chris Archer will rejoin the Tampa Bay rotation on Sunday after missing four months.

Obviously I had some physical ailments and that was half the battle, said Archer, whose problems started with a strained right forearm. And then I had some mental ailments that were also a struggle.

Archer started drug addiction on July 12.

My stuff feels great and I’m ready to go out and put it on display, he said. I haven’t quite built up to 100 pitches yet, but…I’m not focusing on getting 15 outs. Ill focus on getting one at a time.

NEXT ONE

Archer (0-1, 6.23 ERA) will make his first start since April 10 in Sunday’s series finale. Reynaldo Lpez (2-0, 1.08 ERA) pitches for Chicago.

