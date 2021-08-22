Tigers vs. Blue Jays – Game Recap – August 21, 2021

TORONTO — Hyun Jin Ryu drove through seven innings, Randal Grichuk and Marcus Semien each homered and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Saturday.

Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 3 with a walk to stay on 499 home runs.

Ryu (12-6) gave up five hits, walked one and struckout five to end a scoreless piece with two starts. The lefthander didn’t allow a runner past first base until Harold Castro hit an one-out double in the fifth.

Ryu was our asset today, said Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo. “His substitution was annoying today and you could see that early on.

With his 12th win, Ryu equaled New Yorkers Gerrit Cole and Oaklands Chris Bassitt for the AL lead.

It felt like we turned it around today, Ryu said through a translator, referring to the change in result after Toronto lost 4-1 in 10 innings on Friday.

Semien credited Ryus pitch mix for keeping the Tigers off the scoreboard.

They couldn’t really take anything, Semien said. He has so many weapons.

Ryu was hit on the lower left leg by the comebacker by Jeimer Candelarios in the seventh, but waved the coach off and finished the inning.

Tim Mayza threw a perfect eighth and Jordan Romano took it for his 11th save in 12 chances as the Blue Jays closed their 12th shutout.

Cabrera struckout the last out, as the Tigers lost for the fifth time in six games.

Cabrera grounded out in the second and grounded into an inning-ending double play in the fourth. He walked to start the seventh, but was cleared by fielder’s choice.

Toronto lost three games and won for the second time in the past eight.

Santiago Espinal hit a two-out single off Tigers righthander Wily Peralta (3-3) in the second and Grichuk followed with a first pitch to the left, his 21st.

You’re never out of the inning, especially against this team, Tigers manager AJ Hinch said of Toronto. They have power throughout the lineup.

Peralta gave up two runs and six hits in six innings.

He’s done an excellent job of controlling the contact, Hinch said.

Semien made it 3-0 with a second cover from Erasmo Ramirez in the eighth, his 30th.

The Blue Jays have hit 186 home runs this season. They started the day leading the major leagues. San Francisco had 182 home runs on Saturday.

Tigers outfielder Derek Hill was removed from the injured list before the game and returned to the lineup with Akil Baddoo for the first time since an outfield clash on August 10. Hill started and started in the middle. He went 2 for 4 with two singles.

He picked up where he left off, Hinch said.

DOUBLE PROBLEM

After grounding in four double games in Fridays’ 10-innings loss, Toronto grounded in two more in the first three innings Saturday.

SECOND HALF SHUTOUTS

The Blue Jays lead the majors with seven shutouts since the All Star Break. Milwaukee is second with six.

TRAINERS ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Joakim Soria was feeling fine after throwing a bullpen session Friday and is expected to give a live batting practice session Monday as he returns from right middle finger inflammation.

ROSTER MOVES

Blue Jays: RHP Rafael Dolis cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Buffalo. Dolis was assigned for assignment on Wednesday.

Tigers: Detroit has appointed INF Renato Nunez for the job of opening a roster spot for Hill.

NEXT ONE

Blue Jays LHP Steven Matz (10-7, 4.08) starts on Sunday against Tigers RHP Drew Hutchison (0-1, 10.80). Drafted by Toronto in 2009, Hutchison went 30-21 in 76 games over four seasons with the Blue Jays. This is his first start against his former team.

