Justin Fields: Too Good To Be True

For a rookie quarterback making his NFL preseason debut, the performance may have exceeded expectations.

We always evaluate this thing without context, said NFL analyst Mark Schlereth. I don’t know what the play was called. I don’t know what the course of the route was, often. I mean, you can’t see it on TV copy. But here’s what you can see: you can see a great balance. You see a man who was in control. You can see a guy that even when they had these half-field reads and they had a lot of boot-keeps and those things man, he understood the progress. He understood where he was going with football, and then he went from number 1 to number 2 and made accurate throws.

I looked at it and said, That guy looks good. I know he plays 2s and 3s, but he knew what he was doing, and he looked good, and he led his soccer team.

That was Schlereth, two-time Pro Bowl guard and three-time Super Bowl champion, echoing the sentiment of many pundits on The Herd the day after the dazzling debut of…Mitch Trubisky in 2017.

In fact, Trubisky was as much of a revelation in his preseason debut against the Broncos at Soldier Field as Justin Fields against the Dolphins last Saturday. Trubisky completed his first 10 steps. He eventually completed 18 of 25 passes for 166 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions for a passer rating of 103.1.

Like Fields against the Dolphins, Trubisky made his first splash with a scoring drive on the last possession of the first half, capped by a six-foot touchdown pass to a wide open Victor Cruz. Like Fields, he led the Bears to 17 points, two touchdowns and a field goal. And like Fields, Trubisky energized the home crowd with his mobility. He rushed three times for 38 yards runs of 10, 12 and 16 yards for the first downs.

And, like Fields, it wasn’t just what Trubisky did, but how he did it that got many of us flowing.

Trubisky didn’t just play well. He lit a spark, I wrote the next day. He was focused, balanced, decisive and accurate. He scribbled without panicking. And his teammates seemed to follow suit.

We now know how that ended. Trubisky struggled in four seasons as a starter with the Bears, though they made the playoffs in 2018 and 2020. The flashes of excellence he displayed were mostly against poor defenses. Most of his success was tailwind. Each time the difficulty was increased, Trubisky struggled.

The Bears finally got tired of that inconsistency and failure to develop and Trubisky was released after last season. Unable to even find a chance to compete for a runway, he ended up with the Bills as a backup for Josh Allen. Hell kicks off Saturday against the Bears in a preseason game at Soldier Field that may match Fields in an almost poetic battle of No. 2 quarterbacks.

Trubisky’s humble NFL journey makes its impressive debut a bit of a cautionary tale as Chicago basks in the glory of Fields’ performance against the Dolphins. It’s a little too early to get too crazy.

Obviously, we don’t know where the Fields train is headed after just one preseason game. And we know all too well that there are no certain things when it comes to the Bears and their quarterbacks.

But this is also only clear months after the trial: Justin Fields is not Mitch Trubisky. As a quarterback prospect, he’s a different animal, a better athlete with better quarterback instincts that gives coach Matt Nagy, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, and quarterback coach John DeFilippo a better chance at success.

There is still a lot to go right. And it may turn out that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan knew what he was doing when he picked Trey Lance in the North Dakota States over Fields in the draft. It may turn out that the Broncos were right to pass up the chance to draft Fields at number 9, take Patrick Surtain II cornerback, and settle for a quarterback battle between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock.

But as a first round draft pick, Fields is no Trubisky. Far from. Trubisky could one day become a successful NFL quarterback. He has the physical tools. But from the day he arrived in Chicago, Trubisky was an assembly-line quarterback who could play at a high level but showed little instinct for it. All parts must be in the right place to be at its best.

Beren quarterback Mitch Trubisky completed 18-of-25 passes for 166 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions for a 103.1 passer rating in his preseason debut against the Broncos in 2017 at Soldier Field. He also clambered three times for 38 yards. Took Y. Huh / AP Photos

Fields, on the other hand, is much closer to plug-and-play, with speed, arm strength and an intuition about playing quarterback likely to shorten his learning curve. Trubisky’s speed is an asset. Field speed is a weapon. Trubisky runs. Darts fields. Trubisky has mobility that threatens a defense. Fields has a speed that can turn fear into a defense.

Nagy compared Trubisky’s running skills to Fields, and Trubisky was a much more effective running threat in 2018, when he rushed 68 times for 421 yards (6.2 average) and three touchdowns. But that portion of his game waned in 2019 (48-193, 4.0, two touchdowns) and 2020 (33-195, 5.9, one touchdown).

Fields is on another level. That was never more evident than on his eight-yard touchdown run against the Dolphins. On a second-and-goal from the Dolphins 8-yard line, Fields couldn’t find a receiver, retreated to the 17 when he escaped pressure, turned left and fired into the end zone untouched until he reached the goal line. From the moment he turned around at 17, it was clear he was going to score. That’s the next speed.

He’s such a weapon with his legs, Nagy said. [DeFilippo] talks about it all the time. Benefit from it. To take off. You have rare speed as a quarterback. Not many guys can throw as fast as you.

Fields arm also makes a big difference.

The man can really throw the ball, said Jimmy Graham. That was impressive to see his arm strength.

Trubisky had good but not much strength in his arms with the Bears, which caused him to lose significant accuracy on deep balls. Fields has yet to prove Hell is more accurate on deep casts, but his zip on medium casts is particularly impressive. When he sees a window closing, he has a knack for increasing speed.

He can make any pitch on the field, Nagy said. It’s something we see every day, and it’s nice to see him learn and get better every day with the things we do in our attack, how he picks it up and things like that. It was nice to watch him.

Fields has yet to show that he can use his immense skill against NFL competition at regular season game speed. And his mechanics will have to be fine-tuned if he moves to the NFL. But as a prospect, he has a better foundation and not just obvious things like speed and arm strength. His footwork is already getting good reviews from his coaches.

It’s important that you have good feet in the pocket because everything is based on the timing of the wide receivers and tight ends and running backs within the progression, Nagy said. If your feet get sloppy, your timings will go wrong and the game can get chaotic.

Trubisky struggled with that at least consistently.

He’s pretty tight there early in the game [with footwork] and looking good, DeFilippo said when he first started working with Trubisky in the low season of 2020. But as the game progresses, it sometimes seems to elude him.

Fields developed footwork through baseball as a star shortstop with college-level potential. He has work to do in that area, but he is making progress.

Justin has a good rhythm in the sack, I think you can see that, Nagy said. He doesn’t have fast feet or happy feet. He understands the stretching of his drop… as a slow-five hitch versus a quick-five hitch. He understands whether you have a slide-right/throw-left. He has a good feeling about that.

Ultimately, Fields’ ability to learn will tell the story. The speed of the game didn’t deter him against the Dolphins, but regular season NFL football is played at a different level. Everything had to be in place for Trubisky to grow. But Fields has physical abilities that give him a greater margin of error and a better instinct for position that gives him a greater chance of succeeding.

Justin has shown a lot of cutting edge traits since he got here, and he’s done a good job, said DeFilippo. Justins is very fond of football. He likes soccer. And that’s the first thing you hear about these guys: do they like football?

If they do, they can usually keep the boat stable on some rocky times and some good times. That’s Justin’s number 1 quality as a quarterback: he loves football.