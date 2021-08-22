Euro 2020 final at Wembley was a ‘super spreader’ event





Public Health England said 2,295 people were likely to be contagious and a further 3,404 who may have contracted an infection during the July 11 game.

“Eurofinal was a super spreader event,” the Times said.

The match, with some 67,000 spectators at the stadium, was England’s first final in an international football tournament since the country hosted and won the 1966 World Cup.

“Euro 2020 was a unique opportunity and it is unlikely that we would see a similar impact on COVID-19 cases through future events,” Jenifer Smith, deputy medical director of Public Health England, said in a statement.

“However, the data shows how easily the virus can spread if there is close contact and this should be a warning to all of us as we try to return to a tentative normality.” Other four-month trial events showed far fewer positive tests and were either broadly in line with or below national averages. The British Formula 1 Grand Prix at Silverstone in July drew a 350,000-strong crowd, the largest in Britain in over 18 months, over three days and had 585 cases recorded by NHS Test and Trace. Of those cases, 343 were likely already contagious by the time of the event, and the rest likely had acquired an infection by then. The Wimbledon tennis championships, with about 300,000 participants during the two weeks, counted 881 cases. “We have shown that we can safely reintroduce mass sporting and cultural events, but it is important that people remain cautious when mixing in very crowded environments,” said Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden. “To make sure we can keep the football season, theaters and performances safe this winter with a packed crowd, I urge sports, music and culture fans to get the vaccine as this is the safest way we big events back up and running again.”

