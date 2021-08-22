‘Unacceptable’ – Former Socceroo Harry Kewell suffers disastrous start at Barnet





Australian coach Harry Kewell suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to former club Notts County in his first competitive game as leader of Barnet. After a solid preparation for the season, Kewell’s new club capitulated in their opening game of the new National League season when they conceded all five goals in the second half. A 68-minute red card to Barnet’s Josh Doherty didn’t help the home side, who were already trailing 2-0 at the time. It was a disappointing start to Kewell’s reign and it was made worse by the fact that he was sacked as coach by Notts in 2018 after just 14 games. The Aussie recently took charge of League Two side Oldham Athletic, where he was kicked out quite harshly after nine months at the helm. Barnet finished bottom of England’s fifth division last season, but avoided relegation as two other clubs went down automatically. It looks like Kewell will be in a battle to turn things around in the coming year, with fans far from impressed with his first official game in charge. @HarryKewell The 2nd half of today was unacceptable Harry.

Please don’t say we have another season of utter misery.

We earn more.

Good luck, but that can’t happen again. RETRO80sLANZAbee (@BEEfcBOREHAM) August 21, 2021 @BarnetFC not sure where to start! Terrible result today for a club that is on a downward spiral. There are many questions to be answered before the appointment of Harry Kewell as manager that I cannot fully understand. Adam Virgo Official (@adamvirgs19) August 21, 2021 When I asked Harry Kewell if we would win the competition, we will certainly be a challenge. Harry Kewell after the first game, no interview after the game after a 5-0 beating Joe Ferris (@JoeFerris99) August 21, 2021 The bad thing is that if Notts had used the wide areas in the first half it would have been 10-0. Really disappointed Kewell didn’t feel the danger and changed the formation to what we’ve been practicing literally all preseason Oscar (@OscarB___) August 21, 2021 Kewell hopes to make a better impression in Barnet’s next game, when they face Solihull Moors on August 29. While an Aussie coach suffered a heavy defeat on Sunday (AEST), Ange Postecoglou dealt one as his Celtic side claimed another 6-0 win in the Scottish Premiership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/au/football/news/unacceptable-former-socceroo-harry-kewell-suffers-disastrous-start-in-charge-of-barnet/4as6hwg5bbey1g6e9d0uk2y5a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos