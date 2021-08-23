Atlanta Falcons Lose Backup QB AJ McCarron to Torn ACL





Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback AJ McCarron is out for the season after a torn ACL in his right knee, the team announced on Sunday. McCarron injured his knee in the second quarter of Saturday’s 37-17 loss to Miami. He grabbed his knee after handing the ball to the running Qadree Ollison. As he completed his typical post-transfer move, McCarron grabbed the knee. He tried to make it to the sidelines, but trainers and doctors examined him first on the pitch and then on the sidelines before making his way to the locker room. He was replaced by an uneducated rookie Feleipe Franks, with whom he had played in a league for the reserve role behind starter Matt Ryan, who has not played at all this preseason.

1 Related After Saturday’s loss, Falcons coach Arthur Smith was unable to contain his sympathy for the veteran. “I really feel with AJ McCarron,” Smith said. “Every time something like that happens and it’s no contact, it’s hard when you know what these guys have put in it. I feel for AJ. Of course we get the MRI to confirm, but he is heartbroken. “He had bounced back and he was there fighting, fighting for his team and trying to get the extra yards.” McCarron completed 3 of 6 passes for 43 yards. He also had a run for 7 yards before being tackled by Miami linebacker Sam Eguavoen – the game just before grabbing his right knee. For the preseason, McCarron completed 8 of 18 passes for 79 yards and one interception. With McCarron gone, two quarterbacks remain on the Atlanta roster: Ryan and Franks. Smith indicated Saturday night that if McCarron was out for an extended period of time, the team would look for a new quarterback. Free agency options include Blake Bortles, Robert Griffin III, who recently joined ESPN as an NFL and college football analyst, and Josh Rosen. It’s also possible that other quarterbacks will become available in the next three days, as teams must reduce to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon.

