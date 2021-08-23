giants vs. Athletics – Match Report – August 22, 2021

OAKLAND, California — The San Francisco Giants are coming through with the late-game magic on record that long defined their Bay Area rival in Oakland.

Pinch-hitter Donovan Solano delivered a two-run leading homer on the first pitch he faced from AJ Puk with two outs in the eighth inning, and the best Majors of the Giants gathered for the second day in a row past the Athletics and won 2-1 on Sunday.

The power battle hasn’t been seen as often this year, but we know it’s still there, so it’s no surprise to any of us in the dugout that Donovan was able to jump on that field, said manager Gabe Kapler.

Puk (0-1) was unable to hold onto the lead after replacing Frankie Montas, who struckout nine batters in seven scoreless innings in a great game with Logan Webb. Solano connected moments after Austin Slater walked a pinch hit.

It’s a little weird to say, but you kind of knew it was going to happen, Webb said of Solano’s timely swing.

The defending AL West champion A’s became known for dramatic rallies at the end of the inning as he made it to the playoffs for the past three seasons. The Giants haven’t made it through the postseason since 2016.

Dominic Leone (3-2) struckout two batters in a perfect seventh. Starling Marte’s double-out double in the eighth against Tyler Rogers tied the score in third place, but Matt Olson grounded out. Jake McGee threw the ninth for his 28th save after giving up Josh Harrison’s one-out double.

It feels like a playoff series, McGee said.

The NL West leading Giants (80-44) won the season series 4-2 against the playoff battling A’s on a day when 30,345 people packed the Colosseum.

On Saturday, LaMonte Wade Jr.’s pinch homer in the ninth inning gave San Francisco a 6-5 victory. The Giants became the first Major League team to pinch home runs in the eighth inning or later, according to Sportradar, to clear a deficit and take the lead in consecutive games.

We are a team where it is a team. We want to win, Solano said. I am grateful for the opportunity.

Montas came through with a clutch-out after Oakland’s starters had played less than six innings in eight of their last nine games. He had conceded two runs in five innings during his only previous appearance against San Francisco on June 26.

I didn’t want to be booed by the fans, Montas said he was having a hard time with Webb.

Mark Canha gave Oakland the lead in the sixth with an RBI single off of Webb, who hasn’t lost in Colorado since May 5. He struckout seven batters and walked one in six innings, giving up one run on five hits. The righthander has surrendered two or fewer earned runs in 12 consecutive starts.

After his lead hit, Canha finished on third base when the umpires got together to determine that he had been hit by a batted ball on Marte’s single. Marte stole two bases, putting in a majors-leading 39 of 17 for 17 since joining the A’s before the trade deadline.

We expect to win those matches, Canha said.

TRAINERS ROOM

Giants: 3B Evan Longoria was placed on the injured list after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine booster. … RHP Reyes Moronta, who played only four times this season with an elbow flexor strain, returned from his rehabilitation assignment and was given the option to go to Triple-A Sacramento. … RHP Anthony DeSclafani went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Thursday with an inflammation in his right ankle.

Athletics: RF Stephen Piscotty will soon have surgery on his troublesome left wrist after two previous cortisone injections this year. On Friday night, Piscotty’s discomfort returned and was placed in the IL on Saturday. He will be examined sometime this week by hand specialist Dr. Mark Leber in Arizona. … RHP Chris Bassitt, who was hit by a line drive to the face in Chicago on Tuesday night, will be examined Monday by plastic surgeon Dr. Peter Revenaugh and will undergo a repeat CT scan with surgery scheduled for Tuesday to repair a cheekbone that was broken in three places. His right eye was swollen shut, but is now open. According to track and field coach Nick Paparesta, he will likely remain in Chicago for two to three days after the procedure. … C Sean Murphy was kept out of the lineup with a sore pulse he felt in his first at bat Saturday, but got on the defensive in the ninth. Manager Bob Melvin planned to start Murphy on Sunday, but went with Yan Gomes instead.

ROSTER MOVES

The Giants recalled LHP Sammy Long and RHP Jay Jackson from Triple-A Sacramento.

NEXT ONE

The Giants have a day off in New York on Monday before facing the Mets on Tuesday evening, with the San Francisco starter still unannounced but expected to be Long.

RHP Paul Blackburn (0-1, 5.06 ERA), recalled after Bassitt’s injury, takes the mound for the A’s on Monday in the opener of a two-game series with the Mariners.

——