Mets vs. Dodgers – Game Recap – August 22, 2021
LOS ANGELES — Javier Bez was at the plate for the first time in 12 days and promptly hit an RBI double off the wall of Dodger Stadium.
JD Davis and the collapsing New York Mets backed him with their best offensive performance since Bez left the lineup.
By the time they finished beating the defending champions, the Mets looked sharp enough to suggest there is still time for Bez and perhaps Francisco Lindor to help them save their season.
Bez had two doubles in his first game back from injury, Davis homered and drove in four runs, and New York broke the Los Angeles Dodgers’ nine-game winning streak with a 7-2 win on Sunday.
Bez made an immediate contribution in his return from an 11-game absence due to back cramps, driving in a run and scoring another during the Mets three-run first against David Price (4-2). with Lindor also due to return from his injury absence soon, New York is eager to have his star doubles combination finally together on the field along the stretch.
Even when I was out, I tried to bring my energy and bring my happiness to the team, to the dugout, Bez said. I know they were going through a struggle right now. We understand that we played really good teams. I think we have the talent to be there, and I hope it comes back to us soon.
Bez added a double-out double in the seventh for his second multi-hit game since joining the Mets from the Cubs last month, and Davis quickly brought him home by signing Phil Bickford for his first homer since July 17, ending a 33-game drought.
Just to see a new face in the lineup that hasn’t been there for 10 days and come in and hit that ball, that double, I think that’s something the team can feed off of, said Mets- manager Luis Rojas. There are some good things you can pass on to the other players. I think that set the tone for us.
Davis also batted in runs with a single in the first and a basesloaded walk in the ninth for New York, which hadn’t scored seven runs in a game since August 10 and that was the only other time the Mets did it . since July 21.
Marcus Stroman (9-12) earned his third win in 13 starts with six innings of a four basehit for the Mets, who avoided a four-game series sweep and a seven-game season sweep at the hands of the Dodgers with only their second win a total of 10 games against the Dodgers and Giants.
Cody Bellinger had a two-run single in the fourth, but Los Angeles’ second nine-game streak in two months ended just short of becoming the longest run of the defending World Series champions since 2017.
We didn’t play terribly, but (we’ll) just get back to it, keep the train moving, said outfielder AJ Pollock.
Los Angeles lost 2 1/2 games behind San Francisco atop the NL West and the overall MLB standings.
The (Mets’) pen came in and kept us quiet, but we were good early on and I thought we were going to break through, said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. I just couldn’t find a way to get some baserunners and get some points on the board.
FOR STARTERS
The Mets had been 3 for 47 this season with runners in scoring position against the Dodgers for the first inning this season, when Davis and Jonathan Villar both came through. Los Angeles had scored its opponents 10-0 in its winning streak in the first inning.
PRICE IS TYPE RIGHT
Price gave up three hits, three runs and two walks in four innings. The 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner is scoreless in 11 starts that last six full innings since he was forced into the Dodgers rotation by injury.
DODGER’S DEBUTT
Veteran reliever Neftal Fliz pitched a perfect eighth inning for Los Angeles in his debut for his seventh Major League-team. The Dodgers signed Fliz to a minor league deal last month shortly after Philadelphia assigned him to an assignment.
Fliz was the 36th pitcher for the Dodgers this season, whose staff is constantly plagued by injuries.
Shane Greene then became the 37th pitcher for the Dodgers in the ninth, but he was pulled after giving up an one-out single, hitting two Mets with pitches and walking Davis with a basesloaded load after hitting a 0- 2 lead had come.
Los Angeles signed Greene on Friday, six days after Atlanta released him.
TRAINERS ROOM
Mets: Bez has been out since August 10. New York went 3-8 without him. … Lindor should come back from his five-week absence with a right-sided oblique strain early this week, Rojas said. … Davis stayed in the game after being hit on the hand by a bad-hop-grounder in the fourth.
Dodgers: Mookie Betts (right hip) will compete in a simulated game Monday and likely Tuesday. Los Angeles hopes to activate the former MVP on Thursday.
NEXT ONE
Mets: Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.21 ERA) climbs the mound at home against the MLB-leading Giants on Tuesday.
Dodgers: Julio Uras (13-3, 3.29 ERA) is expected to return from his injured list stint with a bruised calf to start Tuesday’s series opener in San Diego.
——
