Sailors do what they’ve been doing all of 2021, winning absurdly

It can’t keep happening, but it keeps happening.

At some level, we know it shouldn’t keep happening. Friday and yesterday performances against the Astros should tell us that. The Mariners give everything they can to claw themselves into a wildcard spot. They enter Houston to take on a quality, division-leading team, and are completely overrun. It wasn’t the kinds of losses that gave fans anything to be optimistic about. They were sobering losses, losses that should bring you back to reality.

And then, uh, Mariners baseball got drunk again right away.

It took a while, of course. The offense looked as flat as it had been all weekend, with only four runners in seven innings against Astros-starter Framber Valdez.

Tyler Anderson, on the other hand, looked quietly decent. He certainly had some luck, leaving seven runners in 5.1 innings while giving up only two runs. However, since joining the Mariners, Anderson has yet to allow more than three runs in a start or throw less than five innings. He’s been as good as the Mariners could have hoped.

Valdez was approaching 100 pitches after seven innings, so the Astros were forced to take the pen. This was great because Valdez was unbeatable. This wasn’t great though, because of who the Mariners stared at them from the mound 2-0.

That’s right: it was Kendall Graveman. Graveman was crazy since he was traded to the Astros, giving up only one run in eight innings and striking out ten. Both the Gravemans streak of success and the inefficiency of the Mariners seemed poised to continue after Jake Fraley and Jarred Kelenic quickly retired. Scott Servais chose to pinch Jake Bauers for Dylan Moore, which was a bit like choosing creamy spinach over pickled chicken legs.

Miraculously, Bauers doubled. JP Crawford then jumped on a medium fastball and crushed it into the hole for a double of his own, scoring Bauers and making it a 2-1 game.

After Mitch Haniger struckout to end the inning, the Astros threatened to extend the lead for a split second. Yuli Gurriel lined out between the first and second, hitting 98 MPH with an expected 61% hit rate. Ty France did this.





Especially last month, France was a revelation at first base. In fact, one of the few things that surpassed his field prowess was his prowess at the plate. He immediately demonstrated that in the ninth inning.

The Ms easily eliminated the bottom half of the Astros order in the ninth inning to send the game into extra innings. And while we know logically it shouldn’t continue like this, the Mariners have thrived in extra innings this season.

Luis Torrens, who started the inning at second base, appeared to be especially eager for the Mariners’ performance in the extra inning to drop back to the average. Jake Fraley grounded gently to shortstop and Torrens inexplicably rose from second to third and was beaten by about three paces. Even with a Cal Raleigh double, the Mariners were unable to score, setting the stage for certain doom with the top of the Astros order approaching.

Did I say sure? I meant almost certainly. Martin Maldonado, who made the last out of the ninth inning, was to start the inning at second base. Rather than let the incredibly slow veteran striker run off the bases, the Astros chose to have starting pitcher Lance McCullers pinch for Maldonado.

A leadoff single by Jos Altuve sent McCullers to third base and an intentional walk by Michael Brantley loaded the bases. Paul Sewald had no choice but to put Carlos Correa, Jason Castro and Yuli Gurriel in order.

Correa, easily the scariest of the three, saw a few throws before going into a 1-2 hole. Luckily for Correa, Paul Sewald missed badly with a slider in it. Fortunately for the Mariners, home plate umpire Brian Gorman had one of the worst days behind the plate in recent memory.

Pitch number four was a so-called third strike. Oof.

At the top came Jason Castro, to whom Sewald threw four nearly identical fastballs, right at the top of the zone. Castros swung by one, had one called a strike, and swung by another to lunge.

That’s what Gurriel brought up. Veteran Astro, who hit a terrifying .312 during the season, fouled a fastball and made a charge. A slider just off the plate was taken for ball one, before another fastball was fouled up and in.

Rhythmically, Sewald bent another slide just off the plate to make the count 2-2. He tried again with the exact same throw and appeared to catch a corner of the plate. Gorman said no, but it’s not like the Mariners could reasonably complain about what happened to Correa.

Sewald responded by throwing an identical up-and-in fastball. foul ball. Another. foul ball.

After seven pitches, the counter was 3-2. Sewald had thrown what amounted to two different pitches: the up-and-in fastball and the slider from the outside corner. Gurriel’s ears, filled with the excited buzz of the crowd, couldn’t pick up a distinct metallic ring to let him know what was coming. Sewald wound back, kicked and fired.

The up-and-in fastball slammed into Cal Raleigh’s glove for strike three. Sewald screamed because he had just achieved what felt like a minor miracle.

Sewald’s heroic tenth inning set the stage for the heart of the Mariner line-up in the eleventh. A walk by Mitch Haniger preceded a single by Ty France to score JP Crawford from second base. That single formed the basis for Kyle Seager to do this.

Seager destroyed a moonshot in the right-center power lane, turning it into a three-run game and effectively sealing a win.

Of course it can’t be that easy. Having already pitched Sewald, Drew Steckenrider and Anthony Misiewicz, Scott Servais found his options somewhat limited for the bottom of the 11th. He chose Keynan Middleton.

That turned out to be a bad choice. Middleton managed to cause a groundout, but it was followed by two well hit singles to score a run and a walk to load the bases. Not only did the Astros suddenly have the winning run at home plate, somehow it was Jos Altuves’ turn again.

Fortunately, Servais had seen enough of Middleton. Yohan Ramrez came in, ever de facto closer to the 2020 Mariners.

Altuve, who was going 3-for-5 so far, was patient at first against a wild Ramrez. Yohan threw a fastball for strike one before sticking two sliders in the sand. After raising the blood pressure of the Mariners collective fanbase, Yohan managed to come back with a fastball and a well-placed slider to knock out Altuve for our runner-up.

A surprisingly casual ball from Michael Brantley went straight into Jarred Kelenics for the third out, almost turning the game into an anticlimax.

The Mariners came out of the series that was surpassed by the Astros 30-10. Despite the lopsided run differential, they went 1-2 and lost zero ground in the wild card race. These have been the Mariners at their best and worst: they look like a no-go to finally put our dreams to rest before we suck everyone back in with a game like today’s. Depending on how Boston fares, the Mariners could win their next two against the Ashes and wake up just one game from the playoffs on Wednesday.

Whatever they do for the next month, it was a fun ride.