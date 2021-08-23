Nebraska beats Missouri on the road, 5-0





COLUMBIA, Mo. (KOLN) – The Nebraska soccer team (2-0-0) recorded its first road win since 2019 when it took its second consecutive shutout of the season with a 5-0 win over Missouri at Walton Soccer Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Eleanor Dale scored one goal in each half to help the Tigers, who went 0-2-0 overall. In the 14th minute, Dale received a left sided lateral pass from fellow sophomore Reagan Raabe, dribbled and punched the ball into the back of the net. Dale scored her second goal of the season and of the game in the 50th minute. Freshman Abbey Schwarz made a leading pass from midfield and Dale broke through the defense and found the bottom left corner of the net. Schwarz has now provided an assist in each of the first two games of the season. In the 56th minute, senior Theresa Pujado scored her fourth goal of her career as she shot the ball through traffic and past diving Tiger goalkeeper Isabella Alessio. The Huskers continued the strong attack and their pressure on the net rattled the Missouri defense, forcing an own goal in the 59th minute and the third goal in 10 minutes of play. Raabe followed with an own goal in the 67th minute, scoring three goals in two games, when she collected a corner from Gwen Lanes and headed the ball into the top right corner of the goal, taking Husker’s lead to 5-0. The Nebraskas offense outshot Missouri 13-8, including a 9-4 advantage in shots on target. Sophomore goalkeeper Sami Hauk earned her second career start and win for the Huskers when she recorded three saves in 69:36 minutes of play. Junior Makinzie Short came into the game as a replacement for Hauk and scored an impressive save in the 72nd minute, bringing her career save total to 33. Then the Huskers stay on the road and return to action next week when they face Baylor in Waco, Texas on Thursday, August 26. The match, which will be broadcast on ESPN+/Big 12 Now, starts at 7 p.m. (CT). Copyright 2021 COLN. All rights reserved.

