Indianapolis Colts’ Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly are back in training





WESTFIELD, Ind. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly will practice on a limited basis this week, coach Frank Reich said Sunday. Wentz has been out since he injured his left foot on the second day of training camp on July 29. Nelson has been out since August 2 after injuring his right foot. Wentz and Nelson had foot surgery on August 2 and 3, respectively. Kelly has been out since July 30 with a left elbow injury. The return of Wentz and Nelson to training is the bigger news as the Colts said Kelly would only be out for a few weeks with his elbow injury. The team gave a timeframe of five to 12 weeks on Wentz and Nelson’s recovery. If both return this week, it will be just three weeks away from their respective surgeries. All three players are not expected to participate in every drill during practice this week. The coaching staff will slowly bring them back in to avoid any setbacks. Wentz only played a full season twice in the first five years of his career. Nelson has not missed a game since he entered the NFL in 2018. The goal is to have Wentz and Nelson ready for the Colts’ Week 1 game against Seattle on September 12. Reich said last week that he wants Wentz to practice for at least a few weeks before playing in a regular season game. . “In the perfect world, we have a very good idea after that third preseason game and Carson would be working two weeks before the first game,” Reich said last week. “That’s the perfect world. The next perfect world is he only gets the game week work. I don’t know if that’s going to happen. It could be week 2, week 3. That has yet to be determined. He hasn’t pushed Everything going well, but we haven’t pushed it yet. We’ll have to wait until we get to the point where we’re going to push it and see how things react and we just don’t want to do that too fast, too fast.” Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger have been sharing photos of the Colts first team at quarterback for the past two weeks. Neither player has taken control of the league to be the starter if Wentz isn’t ready for the season opener. Reich said he has not yet decided who will start the preseason finale in Detroit on Friday. Eason is 31-of-48 for 315 yards with no touchdowns or preseason interceptions. Ehlinger is 18-of-28 for 225 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

