Mariners vs. Astros – Game Recap – August 22, 2021
HOUSTON — A late rally on Sunday helped the Seattle Mariners exit Houston on a high note after two grueling games to start the series against the Astros.
Ty France tied the game with a solo homerun in the ninth inning and put the Mariners on top with an RBI single in the 11th before Kyle Seager hit a three-run homerun in a 6-3 win.
JP Crawford led off the 11th at second base and moved to third base on a wild pitch by Ryne Stanek (1-3) with no outs. Mitch Haniger walked before France singled on a grounder to right field to give Seattle a 3-2 lead.
Seager then made his 29th home run this season to extend the lead to 6-2.
That was a nice ball game to win,” said manager Scott Servais.
It was a much-needed win after his team’s performance in the other two games this weekend.
Houston defeated the Mariners by a combined 27-4 in those games, but struggled to score the goals on Sunday. The Astros led 2-0 before Crawford’s RBI double in the eighth brought Seattle in one. France made it 2-2 with his shot in the ninth.
We have heavy losses and it looks like we’re going to fall off the edge of a cliff,” said Servais. But this team just comes back for work every day. We don’t look back. We look forward instead of looking at what happened before And that’s what we did today.”
Houston tried to rally in Seattle reliever Keynan Middleton’s 11th. Jake Meyers hit an RBI single with one out, Taylor Jones followed with another single and Jacob Wilson walked to load the bases.
Yohan Ramirez replaced Middleton and knocked out Jose Altuve and knocked out Michael Brantley to end the threat and get his first save.
Altuve singled off Paul Sewald (8-3) with no outs in the 10th before the Mariners walked Brantley intentionally to load the bases. But Sewald knocked out Carlos Correa, pinch-hitter Jason Castro and Yuli Gurriel to escape the jam.
I had to throw as if every pitch was the last pitch of the game, because it really was,” said Sewald. I just had to go for punch-outs.”
The Astros regretted missed opportunities after hitting 3 for 16 with runners in scoring position.
We should have scored a lot more points than we did,” said manager Dusty Baker. We had a number of opportunities and just couldn’t get it done.”
Houstons Yordan Alvarez hit a solo homer off Tyler Anderson in a two-run second to give him his first career home runs in three consecutive games. But the Astros didn’t score again until Meyers’ RBI-single in the 11th.
Houston starter Framber Valdez gave up only three hits in seven scoreless innings for the late bullpen-problems.
Kendall Graveman, who was taken over from the Mariners in a trade on July 27, took over for the eighth and gave up a double to pinch-hitter Jake Bauers with two outs. Crawford followed with his double.
Ryan Pressly came in for the ninth and was greeted by Frances homer, his 15th of the season.
Anderson gave up eight hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings.
TRAINERS ROOM
Sailors: RHP Diego Castillo, who was on Saturday’s injured list with a right shoulder infection, had an MRI that showed no damage. The team hopes this means his stint on the disabled list won’t be long. … Seattle signed RHP Matt Andriese to a Major League-contract and appointed RHP Robert Duggar for the assignment.
Astros: RHP Jose Urquidy (right shoulder discomfort) is scheduled to pitch the first of two games of a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday. If that goes well, it is expected to be activated on September 1. …OR Chas McCormick was out of the lineup for the second game in a row on Sunday with pain in his left hand.
EXTRA EXTRA
The Mariners improved to 12-4 in extra-inning games this season.
NEXT ONE
Mariners: Seattle’s Marco Gonzales (5-5, 4.10 ERA) faces Paul Blackburn (0-1, 5.06) in the first of two games in Oakland Monday night.
Astros: Zack Greinke (11-3, 3.43) starts Monday night for Houston against Daniel Lynch (3-3, 5.12) in the opener of a three-game series against Kansas City.
