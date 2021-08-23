Oakland As Game #124: All-day lead, clap it on 9th, loss to San Francisco Giants

You know that feeling after a heavy defeat, that if you went through and missed the play-offs by one game, it would be the loss that made all the difference? Oakland Ash fans won’t have that problem this year as the team has thrown out that much winning games that it would be impossible to blame just one if they don’t reach October.

Saturday it was that time again. The Ashes took a lead in the 1st inning, kept under control all afternoon, and then yadda yadda yadda, they lost 6-5 to the San Francisco Giants in the Coliseum.

Oakland had this game in the bag. They scored in the 1st, 3rd and 4th innings, each time building up a rally and then successfully cashing it in. By the end of the 4th, they were leading 5-2 and had eliminated the opposing All-Star starting pitcher. You just have to finish that win.

But As’s own starter suddenly fell apart and couldn’t make it to 5th, and their lineup went quiet for five frames instead of building on their lead to put the game away, then their bullpen served three home runs in the last three innings. When the dust settled, it was a one-run loss. Two of the Giants runs were walks that immediately preceded homeruns.

Dating back to mid-June, Oakland is 6-14 in one-run games.

There was nothing specifically devastating about this loss. Bullpens strike saves at times, and overall the Aspen was average or better at holding leads. The lineup did a decent job getting on base and then rushing onto the trails, and they scored a couple of basehits with runners in scoring position. Sean Manaea had a shaky start but we already knew he was in a slump lately and his pace is still normal.

The frustrating thing is how often this keeps happening during a tight postseason race, playing most of a good game but falling just a little short. The extra painful part is that it happens in an emotional contest against the local rivals in the Bay Area. And the really deflationary part is seeing it in a statement series against the team with MLB’s best record, where the Ashes could have demonstrated their ability to beat the kind of top opponents they hope to see in October.

Everything is still fine. Oakland is still in or around the Wild Card position and within reach of the AL West division, and one loss today didn’t end any hopes or dreams. But at some point, they will have to stop letting so many opportunities lie on the table, and turn more of their good days into real wins. Do it tomorrow and they can still win the series.

How it happened

It all started so well.

The As first batter of the game hit a routine grounder, but the Giants whistled for a three-base error. Their second batter, starling march, hit him a double. Two batters in, they had already scored on All-Star Kevin Gausman.

Two outs later, Oakland got another gift, if Josh Harrison was hit by a pitch, and again the As made full use of a capital letter. Marte and Harrison pulled a double stem to move to second and third place, and Seth Brown, just hours after being recalled by the minors, flipped a bloop single to drive them both home.

Taking advantage of the opponent’s mistakes. Shuffle on the bases. Multiple hits with runners in scoring position. Good start.

Unfortunately, San Francisco quickly got back two of those runs. In the 2nd inning, Manaea walked in a leadoff, then served a dinger to Kris Bryant, the acquisition of its own impact on the trading deadline of the Giants.

But Oakland kept pushing. In the 3rd, they got another boost from Harrison, who came up with a runner on first base and two outs and delivered an RBI-double.

In the 4th, they rallied again. A leadoff single, double and walk loaded the bases, with Marte and Matt Olson Soon. They couldn’t drive anyone in, but in the meantime? Guasman uncorked a wild pitch to score the leading runner. The Ashes didn’t technically get through this, but they still set the table and got a run from it.

At this point, it was 5-2 and the new batters from Oaklands were again in charge. Marte was the center of the opening rally and he is the first Ashes player to have stolen 15 bases in 21 games since Rickey Henderson in 1992 according to MLB stats. Harrison had reached base twice, scored a run and drove in a run.

And then everything fell apart.

Manaea had committed some errors in the first four innings, but looked better than his last few disastrous starts. In the 3rd, he got one pitch away from an Immaculate Inning, struckout the first two batters on six consecutive pitches, then went 0-2 to the next batter, but then it took a few more sacrifices to make the third out to note.

In the 5th, he put down the first two batters, but then paired up the next to set up a runner. Then he issued a walk. That brought in Bryant and Manaea also walked him to load the bases. Manager Bob Melvin had seen enough, and Manaea was drawn. It worked, like Yusmeiro Klein got the out to strand all runners, but the damage had already been done by getting Oaklands bullpen so early in the game.

Petit made it to the 6th, and the As called Andrew Chafino for the 7th. Their new signings as a batter already played a major role in this series, but their new signing as a pitcher didn’t follow, as Chafin’s consecutive solo homeruns narrowed the lead to 5-4. Those were the first runs Chafin was charged with since joining the team, in his 11th appearance.

Marte hit an one-out double in the bottom of the seventh, but Oakland stranded him instead of tacking on insurance runs.

The Giants gave away more gifts in the 8th. Their first two batters singled Jake Diekman, but their attempt at a sac-bunt then became a pop-up for an out, and one of the runners was picked from the base later. They had a potential rally and just threw it away.

But that doesn’t matter, as the Ash gave them another chance in the 9th. Lou Trivino has done a fantastic job as the closer this year, and has only blown two saves all year round coming in tonight. But he was asked to pitch for the third consecutive day, and the fourth in five days, and that’s a recipe for disaster. That’s why it was such a big deal that starter Manaea couldn’t make it into the 5th inning, due to the chain reaction that resulted in Trivino being needed in the 9th.

With one out, he walked to bring in the tying run, and the Giants called in a lefty pinch-hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. Trivino went up and down with a 1-1 fastball and Wade crushed it for a two-run home run.

Lead Flipping Pinch-Hit HRs on 9th Allowed by #Athletics at Colosseum:

9/1/1970* vs CHW Gail Hopkins of Mudcat Grant

5/23/1983* vs MIL Roy Howell by Steve McCatty

Today vs SF LaMonte Wade Jr from Lou Trivino *A’s came back to win David Feldman (@dfeldy) August 21, 2021

The 2021 Because they don’t just lose winable games, they find historically heartbreaking ways to lose winable games. Put this next to that against the Yankees when they hit a game-ending triple play.

Clock is ticking

Are the Axis here to win or not? They are good enough. They have the talent. But they have underperformed all summer, against both contenders and doormats.

There’s just over a month left. Can they get warm and find another wave to ride?