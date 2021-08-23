NFL Trade Rumors: Will Rams Get Involved in Giants Kicker Bidding?

Saturday night preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders wasn’t the first time Matt Gay helped save the LA Rams. It was last season that Gay brought some stability to one of the most unstable punting situations in the NFL, with 14-of-16 field goals converted with 16-for-16 extra points, after a combined 10-for-14 and 22 effort -of-26 by the two kickers before him.

Then on Saturday against the Raiders, Gay stopped what could have been a very damaging hole for special teams by kicking the ball four times for 168 yards with virtually no miscues.

It’s understandable, then, why Sean McVay could be thankful for Gays’ surprising efforts as a gambler this weekend, but if Rams fans are starting to feel nauseous about the field goal situation like 2020’s all over again, that would make sense too.

After missing an extra point in the first preseason game against the LA Chargers, Gays second field goal attempt on Saturday was low and blocked by a Raiders defensive lineman. The situation may not feel dire as Gay has felt so entrenched in the kick position since the end of last season. LA didn’t bother bringing in competition, just keeping Austin MacGinnis close until cutting him last week, but some of that must have something to do with the same feeling you might have with the first person you date after the worst relationship of your life.

The Rams had a mostly happy marriage to Greg Zuerlein, after which McVay obviously spent some time on the apps post-divorce going through a few one-night stands, and the mere fact that Gay wasn’t disposable may have felt the same as his on the way to a new long-term relationship. But it’s not like Gay got baggage free.

A fifth round pick from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, Gay had enough setbacks during his rookie season for the team to reopen the league in 2020, and he was eventually cut in Ryan Succop’s favor, which resulted in him being out for a few months. Indianapolis Colts practice crew before you get to LA. Although Succop doesn’t kick for distance he has made one kick over 50 yards in the last two years, a high scoring team like the Buccaneers was looking for consistency under 45 yards. Succop netted 64 of the extra 70 points, including playoffs, and he scored 37 of the 40 field goals.

The Rams are definitely going to be a high-scoring offense with Matthew Stafford now installed as quarterback. Do they have more faith in Gay than what Bruce Arians and the Bucs had on September 5 when they released him?

While it can be difficult to determine which kickers who become hot commodities during the off-season will continue their quality play in the regular season, remember that the Rams were in the kicker market pretty much all of 2020 and got away with Sam Sloman, Austin MacGinnis, Lirim Hajrullahu , Kai Forbath and Gay there are always people who seem to move teams during the season and then do great things.

Younghoe Koo bounced in the competition a few years prior to his Pro Bowl season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020; Succop was an available veteran last September and now he is quite comfortable with the reigning Super Bowl winners; Harrison Butker was a seventh-round pick of the Panthers in 2017, but he was cut and picked by the KC Chiefs, where he was one of the most reliable in the league after four years; and Carolina went with incumbent Graham Gano and he made the Pro Bowl that season.

But Gano missed all of 2019 with an injury and the Panthers released him last year. The New York Giants Gano signed and he did so well last season that they gave him a new $14.4 million three-year contract in 2021. name on the Giants final 53-man roster.

It seems that, as sometimes happens, New York can trade a kicker for a draft pick for a team that needs a kicker, and there are always at least a few.

Could the Rams be one of those few? And would Ryan Santoso be the long-term answer they hoped to find? If so, then ironically the LA Rams would be calling on one of the few special teamers in history known for doing what Gay did on Saturday night: kicking and punt.

One player is already drawing significant trade stakes from across the league: #Giants K Ryan Santoso. Teams have called and it may be shared as the season gets closer. His path is blocked by Graham Gano in NYG, but he has shown that he is a starter. Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2021

After a red shirt year in 2013, Ryan Santoso became Minnesota’s field goal kicker for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. While he automatically had extra points (as most kickers on those gimmes used to be in the NFL), the Santoso team moved to punt in 2016 The massive 65,258 lbs Santoso therefore split his college football career the first half on field goals and the second half on punts.

Santoso signed with the Detroit Lions after the 2018 draft, but the team waived him in the final cuts in each of the next two training camps. He spent a short time in the CFL in 2019 before being signed by the Tennessee Titans late that year to help kick off three games. Santoso went back to the CFL but was back on the market when they canceled their season due to the 2020 pandemic.

That was probably good for Santoso, as he spent most of last season on the Giants’ training squad and now had a very normal offseason trying to prove himself as a valuable special team weapon. And that’s really what Santoso is, more than just a kicker, according to his current special teams coordinator.

He can do everything. Ryan can kick, I’m serious, he’s very talented and he’s kicked in NFL games before, he’s kicked off, he can score field goals, so Ryan is a very talented young man, special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said last week. Ryan has a big advantage, he’s a good man, he works his tail off. That’s what this competition is about, it’s about competition and hopefully Ryan can do enough where he can get a job whether it’s here or somewhere else.

But Santoso isn’t the only kicker generating trade rumors around the league. As is often the case with John Harbaughs Baltimore Ravens, special teams is more like the second phase of the game than the third, and backup kicker Jake Verity has become almost automatic when called upon. Given that the incumbent Justin Tucker is an elite player at his position, Verity won’t make it to the Ravens, but could potentially help another team looking for a long-term solution.

However, it is always a buyer, beware of a situation with kickers. The Minnesota Vikings sent a fifth-round pick to the Ravens in 2019 for backup Kaare Vedvik after a strong off-season showing, but he was released just weeks later and is currently battling for position in the CFL, much like Santoso once was.

Matt Gay might be safe today, but he’s also in a position where it only takes one bad regular season game before it feels like you’re starting to ask the question: Who’s available?

Teams may not get a better answer to that question than the names on the market today and not necessarily in December. Should the Rams call about any of these other options?