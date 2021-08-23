Snap Counts: Detroit Lions Get A Close Look At Reserve OL In Preseason Loss To Steelers

The Detroit Lions rested several veterans and starters in their 26-20 preseason loss in Pittsburgh against the Steelers, with the team getting a good, long look at the reserve strike line.

Matt Nelson, Jonah Jackson, Evan Brown, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Penei Sewell were the first team group, with Brown and Nelson playing all 61 offensive snaps. Logan Stenberg and Tommy Kraemer replaced Jackson and Vaitai on the hold for the last 50 reps, with Dan Skipper seeing 40 off the bench in a strong showing for the big man.

The Steelers hit the quarterback five times, but couldn’t get Tim Boyle or David Blough to the ground. Blough avoided pressure with his feet as Boyle struggled to get a lot going through the first two quarters and some change in playing time.

Communication was fine. To be fair, both guys playing for Deck and Frank were very capable people, Boyle said after the game. There is no excuse. I trusted them both. They played well.

Detroit’s starting five of Taylor Decker, Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Vaitai and Sewell feel as out of place as possible, with some question marks over those behind them. These exhibitions kept Tyrell Crosby out with a hamstring injury, pushing Nelson and Skipper into the lineup at tackle. The pair saw action last year and spent most of the previous two seasons on the team’s exhibition squad.

Stenberg is one to watch as a recent fourth round pick. He didn’t see any attacking shots as a rookie, then a new coaching staff and front office had come into town. Lions coach Dan Campbell has pointed out the young guard as someone he needs to see growth in in recent days: he’s done some good things. He had some basic issues in the game (vs. Buffalo), but overall you feel like, okay, this last week he’s starting to grow a little bit. It’s encouraging. That’s what we need from him. He’s still young and still learning, but it’s encouraging to feel like you’re starting to see the improvement.

In last week’s debut, Pro Football Focus rated Stenberg a strong 89.7 run-blocking rating, making him one of the top five players on Detroit’s offense. This past week? He had a strong stamp on Craig Reynolds short touchdown run and put his mission in the dirt on Bloughs late touchdown pass to Javon McKinley.

— Tom Kennedy led the reception room in reps and scored again in the box with his four catches on four goals for 61 yards. He continues to look like a capable option from the slot, with his sure hands, quick feet and ability to get low to the ground in play on his 31-yard catch on fourth and-2.

Quintez Cephus and Breshad Perriman pulled the first team effort with the offense but didn’t do much. Perriman had two ugly goals from Boyle, while Cephus secured two of his three looks for 15 yards. Amon-Ra St. Brown was limited to 11 snaps, opening the door for more bodies to see action. Geronimo Allison joined in on the fun, with one catch for 22 yards on 39 snaps. He could use his sneaky combination of height and speed to open up on a motocross rider. Damion Ratley was also back in action, seeing one target in 11 snaps.

— Tim Boyle played the entire first half, then the first heat of the second, with each of his possessions ending in the end of the half or a punt. He completed seven of 15 passes for just 44 yards on 25 snaps below center. David Blough snapped the attack in the second half, bringing the Lions to a touchdown on three drives, scoring all 20 of their runs in the final frame. Blough was 12 of 17, passed 143 yards and one touchdown, and ran twice for 26 yards.

— Julian Okwara got through another game and saw a lot of replays, and the same was true for Austin Bryant. The pair of frequently injured young EDGE rushers could give a boost to Detroit’s offensive defense if they can stay on the field. Okwara had another quarterback hit, while Bryant had some solid moments, with a third-place facemask penalty in the opponent’s end zone that caught the eye, however.

— Jahlani Tavai and Jalen Reeves-Maybin led the defense in a snap as they struggled in the 26-20 loss. Each played 39 defensive snaps, combined for a handful of missed tackles and blown assignments in cover. Rookie Derrick Barnes again impressed in a limited show, putting the pair of linebackers under scrutiny.

— Speaking of rookies who impress at a glance. Levi Onwuzurike was there for 17 reps in his pro debut, pushing the issue out of the interior more than a few times, and looking strong for someone just off a trip to a back specialist.

OFFENCE

OL Evan Brown 61 (100%)

O.L. Matt Nelson 61 (100%)

O.L. Logan Stenberg 50 (82%)

OL Tommy Kraemer 50 (82%)

W.R. Tom Kennedy 42 (69%)

OL and skipper 40 (66%)

QB David Blough 36 (59%)

TE Alize Mack 33 (54%)

W.R. Geronimo Allison 39 (49%)

QB Tim Boyle 25 (41%)

TE Brock Wright 22 (36%)

WR Quintez Cephus 21 (34%)

OL Penei Sewell 21 (34%)

W.R. Breshad Perriman 21 (34%)

RB Godwin Igwebuike 20 (33%)

RB Craig Reynolds 17 (28%)

TE Darren fell 15 (25%)

R. B. Dedrick Mills 13 (21%)

WR Victor Bolden 13 (21%)

RB Jermar Jefferson 11 (18%)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown 11 (18%)

W.R. Damion Ratley 11 (18%)

OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai 11 (18%)

O.L. Jonah Jackson 11 (18%)

WR Javon McKinley 9 (15%)

FB Jason Cabinda 7 (11%)

W.R. Darius Jennings 6 (10%)

WR Sage Surratt 3 (5%)

DEFENSE

LB Jahlani Tavai 39 (61%)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin 39 (61%)

EDGE Julian Okwara 37 (58%)

EDGE Austin Bryant 35 (55%)

S Jalen Elliott 34 (53%)

D.L. Bruce Hector 32 (50%)

CB AJ Parker 30 (47%)

S CJ Moore 28 (44%)

CB Mike Ford 27 (42%)

L.B. Derrick Barnes 25 (39%)

CB Jeff Okudah 25 (39%)

CB Amani Oruwariye 25 (39%)

S Will Harris 25 (39%)

S Tracy Walker 25 (39%)

DL Miles Brown 24 (38%)

RAND Charles Harris 23 (36%)

EDGE Robert McCray 22 (34%)

CB Ifetu Melifonwu 21 (33%)

LB Anthony Pittman 20 (31%)

CB Jerry Jacobs 20 (31%)

DL Jason Cornell 20 (31%)

DL Levi Onwuzurike 17 (27%)

CB Bobby Price 16 (25%)

S Aliyah Holder 16 (25%)

CB Nickell Robey Coleman 16 (25%)

DL Kevin Strong 15 (23%)

DL PJ Johnson 15 (23%)

LB Consumption Berry 14 (22%)

D.L. Alim McNeill 14 (22%)

LB Tavante Beckett 5 (8%)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Anthony Pittman 16 (64%)

C.J. Moore 14 (56%)

Mike Ford 13 (52%)

Derrick Barnes 12 (48%)

Bobby Price 11 (44%)

Jahlani Tavai 11 (44%)

Jerry Jacobs 10 (40%)

Ifetu Melifonwu 10 (40%)

Jalen Elliott 10 (40%)

Jalen Reeves Maybin 10 (40%)

Austin Bryant 9 (36%)

Julian Okwara 9 (36%)

Tavante Beckett 9 (36%)

Robert McCray 9 (36%)

Jermar Jefferson 9 (36%)

Quintez Cephus 9 (36%)

Aliyah Holder 8 (32%)

Godwin Igwebuike 8 (32%)

P Jack Fox 7 (28%)

LS Scott Daly 7 (28%)

Jason Cabinda 7 (28%)

Geronimo Allison 6 (24%)

Jason Cornell 6 (24%)

Kevin Strong 6 (24%)

Bruce Hector 6 (24%)

A.J. Parker 4 (16%)

Nickell Robey Coleman 4 (16%)

Dedrick Mills 3 (12%)

Darius Jennings 3 (12%)

K Zane Gonzalez 3 (12%)

K Randy Bullock 3 (12%)

Craig Reynolds 3 (12%)

Alize Mack 2 (8%)

Darren Fells 2 (8%)

Darrin Paulo 2 (8%)

Javon Leak 2 (8%)

And Skipper 2 (8%)

Tommy Kraemer 2 (8%)

Logan Stenberg 2 (8%)

Matt Nelson 2 (8%)

Evan Brown 2 (8%)

Tom Kennedy 1 (4%)

Amon-Ra St. Brown 1 (4%)

