NRL 2021: Gold Coast Titans, David Fifita, Jamal Fogarty, halfback says can help team move forward to return to dominant best against Knights with season on the line

Titans halfback Jamal Fogarty has dismissed the latest criticism of the multimillion-dollar signing of David Fifita after two weeks of lackluster performances from the raging forward.

Fifita has been kept quiet in recent weeks amid losses to heavyweights South Sydney and Melbourne with just two tackle busts and a combined 138 running meters to his name.

His recent efforts against the Storm came under criticism from retired champion hooker Cameron Smith on Monday after he attended the game at the Cbus Super Stadium.

“If I were his teammate or his coach, I would say, ‘We need a lot more impact from you, not just because of your salary, but because you’re an important part of the team,’” Smith said on SEN radio.

Any attempt from round 23

Fox League’s Matthew Johns also weighed in, believing Fifita’s defensive effort on Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster in the second half was a concern given the Titans’ desperation to break a five-year final drought.

“Conversely you see Tino [Fa’asuamaleaui] chase Munster to the death and that shows the difference in effort in that game,” said Johns.

“If the Titans want to do something and they’ve come all this way with a chance to play finals football, then he has to be at least eight out of ten in the next two weeks.”



However, Fogarty jumped to Fifita’s defense and said the 21-year-old was in a good mood to impress for the next two weeks following a stellar season following his move to the Titans this year.

“Dave is always Dave, he is always cheerful and buzzing with training,” said Fogarty.

“To be honest Dave is not the one who is losing our games, it is the 13 guys on the pitch and four guys on the bench.

“I think it’s pretty hard for him to take all the criticism. His stats this year are probably the best he’s had in the NRL since he came on the scene.

“It’s a team environment, we’re not an individual sport like tennis or golf.”

However, Fogarty admitted that the squad could do better by giving Fifita more opportunities to make an impact with the ball.

The hulking forward terrorized the Knights with three tries and eight tackles in round five with a repeat appearance required on Thursday with their season on the line.

“From winger to winger, if we run fast and find our fronts and play the ball fast then we all know what Dave can do with a little time and space,” said Fogarty.



“But if everyone is suffocated and dominated, we can’t just throw the ball to Dave and expect him to do something.

“We all have to play a part and that is running hard and finding our front. We are a hard-working team.

“We don’t individualize or rely on one person to do something special, there are 13 players in the park at once. We can all play our part and it will go a long way for our team.”

The Titans are expected to have representative prop Moeaki Fotuaika back for the all-important clash, but Kevin Proctor (shoulder) is in doubt with an AC common problem.