



Next game: Indiana state 26-8-2021 | 6:00 PM COLUMBIA, Mo. The Tigers (0-2) couldn’t keep up with Nebraska’s (2-0) attack on Sunday and fell 5-0. Despite the leading possession, Mizzou was unable to capitalize on many opportunities. The Huskers led 13-8 in shots and 9-4 in shots on target. The Cornhuskers put the first goal on the board in the 15e minute. Raabe played a free kick in the penalty area and it fell at the feet of Dale who hammered it into the right side of the net. Halfway through, the score was 1-0. Nebraska quickly extended its lead in the second period. in the 51NS minutes, Dale scored her second goal of the game after a turnover near midfield and a through ball from Schwarz. Dale rolled it to the bottom right corner to make it 2-0. Just six minutes later, the Huskers added another on a long shot from Pujado with her left foot. Mizzou then scored an own goal from a cross that was bounced off the net. The Huskers scored their fifth and final goal from a corner from Lane to Raabe, who headed it near the goal. The best chance of the afternoon for the Tigers was a Cassidy Nurnberger volley that Cisneros drove with her right foot, but was saved by the keeper. TOP TIGERS Cassidy Nurnberger played 80 minutes into the game at multiple spots on the field. She started as a central defender and played both defensive and attacking in midfield. Julissa Cisneros placeholder image nearly eliminates a goal for the Tigers. The senior had three shots on target. REMARKS The Tigers fall to 3-20 all-time against Nebraska. Seven yellow cards were handed out in the match. Three were given to Missouri and four to Nebraska. McKenna Sheehan saw her first action of the season, making two saves in 28 minutes of action. NEXT ONE The Tigers take on Indiana State for senior night at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mutigers.com/news/2021/8/22/mizzou-soccer-slips-up-against-nebraska.aspx

