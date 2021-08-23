Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera Joins 500 Home Run Club

Miguel Cabrera is now a member of one of the most exclusive clubs in baseball.

Cabrera put an exclamation mark on his career when he became the 28th member of the 500 home run club with a sixth-inning blast for the Detroit Tigers on Sunday against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

38-year-old Cabrera connected on a 1-1 pitch from left-handed Steven Matz and sent the ball across the scoreboard into right midfield. The 400-foot homer tied the score at 1. The Tigers won the game 5-3 in 11 innings.

The 14,685 fans at the Rogers Center rose to a standing ovation as Cabrera rounded the bases. After celebrating with his teammates, the Tigers slugger emerged from the dugout to accept a curtain call, take off his helmet and bow to the crowd behind the Detroit dugout.

“It’s something special for my country, for my family, to be able to do this,” he said. “I’m really happy.”

Jeimer Candelario, who was on deck, was the first teammate to celebrate with Cabrera.

“When he hit that ball, I knew something special was about to happen and history was about to happen,” Candelario said. “For me it’s a blessing to be a part of that. It also helped us win a match.”

Cabrera is the first player to reach the goal in a Tigers uniform. Detroit manager AJ Hinch asked Cabrera to address the team after the game, and the slugger thanked his teammates for their support.

“So proud of him and his family, and a career achievement so rare that you may never be a part of this again,” Hinch said. “We have no idea who the next person could be to pass this large number.” ‘

Cabrera hit 31 at bats between his 499th and 500th home runs, the third longest stretch in MLB history, behind Jimmie Foxx (61) and Harmon Killebrew (43), according to research by ESPN Stats & Information.

Now in his 19th season in the majors, Cabrera predicted his future greatness in his first major league game on June 20, 2003, when he hit a walk-off home run to dead-center field in the bottom of the 11th inning for the Florida Marlins in a 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.

In fact, he was precocious enough on record as a much-hyped 20-year-old that he was beating the cleanup for the Marlins in the World Series in October of that year. He is still the youngest player to start clearing in a World Series game.

It was a slow trek to 500 for Cabrera, who had 446 home runs at the end of the 2016 season after hitting 38 that year, marking the 10th time he had hit 30 home runs. He hasn’t batted more than 16 in a season since then, as injuries and age sapped his ability. His 500th home run was his 13th of 2021.

Still, Cabrera is one of the best all-around hitters in the 500 home run club. His batting average of 0.311 ranks fifth out of 28 players; only nine batted .300 in their careers. His career adjusted batting is 19.2% better than the league average, which is behind only Ted Williams and Babe Ruth among club members, and he won batting titles in 2011 (.344), 2012 (.330), 2013 (. 348) and 2015 (.338). The only other right-handed batters with 500 home runs and a .300 average are Manny Ramirez, Henry Aaron, Willie Mays and Frank Thomas.

Miguel Cabrera became the 28th member of the 500 home run club on Sunday with a 400-foot blast at Rogers Center. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Cabrera’s four batting titles tie Williams with most members of the 500 home run club, pending inclusion of the Negro Leagues stats, according to research by ESPN Stats & Info. Cabrera is also the only member of the club who was born in Venezuela.

Cabrera has also won two home run titles, leading the American League with 37 in 2008, his first season with the Tigers after a trade with the Marlins, and then again with 44 in 2012. That was Cabrera’s Triple Crown season, in which he was the first player since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967 to lead his league in home runs, RBI’s and batting average. Cabrera won his first back-to-back MVP awards during that 2012 campaign, beating Mike Trout both times.

A few more facts from Cabrera’s career:

He has 41 games with two home runs and two games with three home runs. His three home games came against Oakland on May 28, 2010, and against Texas on May 19, 2013.

His most casualty: He hit 50 home runs against Cleveland.

His most casualty from pitcher: He hit seven off Phil Hughes.

He hit seven walk-off home runs, the first in his first game against Al Levine.

Next up for Cabrera: the 3,000 hit club, which has 32 members. He needed 134 goals at the start of the season and during spring training, Cabrera said he wanted to join both clubs in 2021.

“I hope I can get to 500, 3,000 this year,” he said in February. “It’s one of my goals this year. Mentally I feel good. I feel mentally strong. I try to go every day and play hard.”

It looks like Cabrera will not reach that milestone as he has 2,955 hits. He had one stint on the injured list this year and missed 13 games in April with a biceps strain.

However, he is still signed until 2023, so he should be there in early 2022. The 3,000/500 club has just six players: Aaron, Mays, Albert Pujols, Eddie Murray, Alex Rodriguez and Rafael Palmeiro.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.