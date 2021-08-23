



Johannes Veerman, featured at this year’s Open Championship, won his first European title at the 2021 Czech Masters.

USA today VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Johannes Veerman closed on Sunday with a 4-under 68 to win the Czech Masters for his first European Tour title. The American finished two strokes ahead of Finland’s Tapio Pulkkanen and another American Sean Crocker for a total of 15 under 273 at Albatross Golf Resort near Prague. Veerman’s previous best finish in the European Tour was third at the Irish Open earlier this season. “It’s unbelievable. I mean, I played with two great players today, both played really well all the way through,” said Veerman. “At one point, the four of us were level for the lead and I just stuck with my game. I can’t believe I won. I will wake up tomorrow and then I will really feel it.” He recovered from a bogey in 2nd with three birdies on the first nine after starting the round in the final group with former British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden and Pulkkanen and was two strokes behind the leading Finn. Veerman took a one-shot lead for the first time after opening the back nine with another birdie and added a pair on the 12th and 16th after bogeying on the 11th. Pulkkanen built a four-shot lead early on, but dropped two bogeys on the 8th and 10th. He regained his lead after a few birdies on the 15th and 16th, but finished the round with a bogey and a double bogey on the last two holes for a 72 to finish second at 13-under 275. With his fourth birdie in a row on the 12th, Crocker jumped into the lead before producing bogeys on the 14th and 15th for a lap of 70. Stenson hit the water on the 16th for a double bogey on map 71 and tied a shot back for the fourth time along with American Paul Peterson (70), who won the Czech Masters in 2016.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/golf/news/american-johannes-veerman-wins-czech-masters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos