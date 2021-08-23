Sports
Tim Anderson misses second in a row, White Sox loses second game in a row
NS. PETERSBURG, Fla. Short stop Tim Anderson was out of the White Sox lineup with leg pain for the second consecutive day on Sunday.
He was missed.
Without their leadoff man and spark plug, the Sox lost for the second time in two games after Anderson took them to a sweeping win on Friday night. Sunday’s 9-0 loss followed an 8-4 loss on Saturday to give the Rays the series, making them 3-3 against the Sox in a division leaders matchup.
Anderson came out of Friday’s game with sore legs and needed not one but two days to recover.
His legs are still barking, manager Tony LaRussa said. We don’t want to push him. If it was October, he would be there. It’s more preventative, get rid of some of that fatigue and pain. I hope you have him [Monday].
La Russa said Anderson is dealing with normal wear and tear. He’s not hurt, he’s just sore, he said.
Cesar Hernandez, taking the leadoff spot from the Andersons, was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Danny Mendick started at shortstop for the second consecutive game and had two of the Sox seven hits against five pitchers. Blasting starter Chris Archer struckout in two innings before leaving with a sore hip.
On Friday, Anderson hit a tying homerun in the ninth inning, then drove in the go-ahead run with a single and scored another run in the Sox 7-5 win. He also scored from first base on a double and sprinted home from third base on two groundouts.
We spoke to the trainer last night and said let’s give him another day, said La Russa.
Grandal not returning on road trip?
catcher Yasmani Grandals The rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Charlotte will be extended to at least the road trip, which ends in Toronto on Thursday.
Because it’s a knee injury and because of the taxing nature of his position, Grandal may need extra time to get ready, unlike a position player, because he has that double duty, La Russa said.
La Russa would not commit to a return to the home series against the Cubs next weekend or Monday after.
Mentally he will be ready, but physically you can’t push him, said La Russa. It would be a big mistake to put him back once he gets here. We must be able to say: he is ready to go, and when he comes, he stays.
Tough day for everyone
Reynaldo LopezI placeholder image, who made his last start before his expected return to the bullpen next week, gave up three runs in four innings, all after two outs. He struckout four batters and walked no batter.
It was a tough day for everyone, Lopez said (1.86 ERA). It was an odd day. Lots of bloopers. Lots of bad breaks for us. That happens, we just have to move on.
The 22 runs allowed by the Sox were the most they have allowed in a three-game run.
This and that
Eloy Jimenez expanded his hit streak to 11 games.
Outfielder Male Barrier (left shoulder inflammation) will not return from the IL during the road trip, La Russa said.
right-handed Evan Marshall (elbow) was scheduled to throw a simulated game for Charlotte, a precursor to some game action before returning to the Sox.
Rays designated hitter Nelson Cruz was put on the COVID-19 IL before the match.
