White Sox vs. Rays – Game Recap – August 22, 2021
NS. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Backup catcher Francisco Meja had a three-run double, five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, and the Rays defeated the Chicago White Sox 9-0 on Sunday in a matchup of AL division leaders.
Austin Meadows had three RBI’s for Tampa Bay, which won the last two games of the series after the White Sox won the opener 7-5 in 11 innings. The Rays defeated Chicago 17-4 in the two wins.
It was very satisfying, said Rays manager Kevin Cash.
The Rays loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth against Garrett Crochet. Jos Ruiz came in and conceded Meja’s goal that made it 6-0.
Four Tampa Bay relievers followed Chris Archer, who left with a strained left hip after giving up one hit in two innings. It was Archers’ first start since leaving an April 10 game against the New York Yankees with a tight right forearm.
With the little bit of rest I’ve had, the treatment we’ve done, I’m feeling a lot better, said Archer, who doesn’t think the injury is serious.
Shawn Armstrong (1-0) replaced Archer and struckout four batters in two hitless innings. Adam Conley and Chris Mazza followed and Josh Fleming gave up three hits in the last three innings to earn his first major league save.
Chicago was 0-for-3 on Sunday with runners in scoring position and 3-for-27 in the series.
That was no fun, said White Sox manager Tony La Russa.
Ruiz held up a run before Meadows took his 88th RBI on a double that gave the Rays an 8-0 lead in the seventh.
Tampa Bay has scored eight or more runs in 12 of its last 16 games.
Wander Franco had a runscoring double and Meadows had an RBI single off Reynaldo Lpez (2-1) when the Rays took a 3-0 lead in the third. Lpez gave up three runs and six hits in four innings.
First baseman Ji-Man Choi took off after scoring on Meadows single in the first inning with a strained left hamstring.
Both teams had a key player from the lineup.
The Rays announced before the game that slugger Nelson Cruz had been placed on the COVID-19 injured list.
I woke up feeling unwell, Cash said. Chose to keep him away. Will definitely test and stuff.
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson sat out his second straight game with leg fatigue and soreness. He could start in Monday night’s game in Toronto.
He’s not hurt, just painful, La Russa said. Just wear and tear.
TO GO FISHING’
Mazza, chosen for Triple-A Durham Saturday, was fishing on a boat with his brother-in-law in Fort Myers, about a two-hour drive along the Gulf Coast, when he received the call about 90 minutes before the first pitch that he was taking Cruz’s roster spot. .
So we had to bring him back inside, Mazza said with a laugh.
He arrived in the margins at the end of the second inning, came in with two outs in the fifth and ended the sixth by striking out Andrew Vaughn with runners on second and third base.
Mazza said he had just thrown his first fishing line into the water when he got a call.
WONDERFUL WALK
20-year old Franco tied Rocco Baldellis’ rookie record in the franchise set in 2003 by reaching base in 24 consecutive games.
It is the longest run by a player aged 20 or under since Ken Griffeys played 25 games with Seattle from June 16 to July 15, 1990.
“I’m really amazed at everything he’s done at age 20,” Cash said. Man, he’s out of high school for a year and a half. It’s unbelievable what he does.
Franco made a jumping catcher at shortstop on Brian Goodwin’s liner in the ninth.
TRAINERS ROOM
White Sox: C Yasmani Grandal (left knee tendon torn) and OR Billy Hamilton (oblique) are on rehab assignments with Triple-A Charlotte.
Rays: RHP Matt Wisler (right middle finger inflammation) could be back next weekend.
NEXT ONE
White Sox: RHP Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.26 ERA) takes on Toronto RHP Alek Manoah (5-2, 3.34) on Monday-evening.
Blasting: RHP Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.64) starts Tuesday-evening in Philadelphia on the opener of a two-game interleague series.
