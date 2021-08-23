Anna Nordqvist wins British Open Women’s for 3rd major title





Anna Nordqvist won her third major career on Sunday in Carnoustie.

Calum Mackenzie/ Golffile.ie CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) – Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist won her third major title on Sunday with a one-off win at the Women’s British Open in Carnoustie. Nordqvist tapped for par on the last hole for a 3-under 69 to finish 12-under par for the tournament. Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen was level with Nordqvist on the way to number 18, but found a greenside bunker with her approach and made a double bogey after she waved goodbye. Lizette Salas, Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom were tied for second place at 11 under. Nordqvist, who also won the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship, was joined on the 18th green by her husband, Kevin, a former Scottish amateur champion from Dundee, a town just 20 minutes from Carnoustie. On Christmas trips back to Scotland, the pair play the fabled links course which can be terrifying but was defenseless in the final round in mostly perfect conditions. At one point, there were six players in a share of the lead on 9 under — including nighttime leaders Nordqvist and Koerstz Madsen — in what had turned into a shootout. What happened on the 18th ultimately decided the championship. First up, Minjee Lee (66), the recent Evian Championship winner who started five shots back but was briefly moved to first place, made a bogey to drop to 10 below overall after nearly going into the Barry Burn set for the green runs. Sagstrom (68), playing in the penultimate group, also made a bogey on the latter who fell out of a triple share of the lead. The Swede finished 11 under. Salas (69) missed a 15-foot birdie putt in the penultimate group, forcing Nordqvist and Koerstz Madsen to battle it out. On the 18th, Nordqvist found the center of the fairway and made her approach to 20 feet, while Koerstz Madsen – in search of her first major title and the first for a Danish player, male or female – drove into light rough and got her second shot to right and in front of a bunker, causing her to assume an awkward position. Her shot nearly flew sideways and nearly went out of bounds. She had to get her chip from the rough, but it came up short. Nordqvist’s birdie putt fell just inches from the cup, guaranteeing her a third major title 12 years after her first and a check for $870,000 – the largest first prize in women’s golf. Annika Sorenstam and Laura Davies are the only other European women to have won three or more majors. The last 13 LPGA majors have been won by 13 different players.

