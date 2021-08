MLB Rumors: Bad Injury News Is Good For Yankees Playoff Odds

The Tampa Bay Rays are dealing with a double dose of bad news. Want to bet on MLB? Get free bets, risk free bets and enhanced odds offers from NJ’s best licensed sports betting sites. Check out the best NJ sports betting sites right-handed Chris Archer lasted only two innings on Sunday in his return from the injured list, leaving the 9-0 win about the Chicago White Sox with pain in his hip. According to the Tampa Bay Times Marc Topkin, Beam Manager Kevin Cash said Archers’ hip pain was in a slightly different place from the 8/1 rehab match, that the hell needs to be checked out by doctors, and there’s some concern that there’s something in it. Archer, who hadn’t thrown since April 10, told the… Tampa Bay Times Joey Johnston that I noticed a small drop in my fastball (speed), and I felt the tightness in my hip. With true were as a team, I can’t be there and not give close to my best self. I thought it was smart to take a breather and leave it at two turns. With these days off (this week) coming up, it should help broaden things out to where I can feel good by day six or seven. In addition, the Associated Press reports first baseman Ji-Man Choic left Sunday’s game with a strained left hamstring. He said he felt it when he hit the double, Cash said. Reaching second base felt like it grabbed him and then probably just kept tightening. Choi is hitting .250 this season with nine home runs in 64 games. To make matters worse, Rays slugger Nelson Cruz landed on the COVID IL. Per top kinCash had no real update on Cruz going on COVID-related IL, just said he woke up not feeling well and they are waiting for testing and results. Want more Yankees coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with beat writers The Rays traded for 41-year-old Cruz before the July 30 deadline and picked him up in a deal with the Minnesota Twins. He hits .270 with 26 home runs this season, but only .198 with seven home runs in 24 games with Tampa Bay. The Rays have a 4.5 game lead over the number two New York Yankees in the United States American League East. Thank you for relying on us to deliver the journalism you can rely on. Then consider supporting us with a subscription. Mike Rosenstein can be reached at: [email protected].

