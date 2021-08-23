Rod Gilbert, Hall of Fame striker for New York Rangers, dies aged 80





NEW YORK — Rod Gilbert, the right wing of the Hall of Fame who played for the New York Rangers and helped Canada win the 1972 Summit Series, has passed away. He was 80. Gilbert’s family confirmed the Rangers’ death on Sunday. The team gave no details. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Gilbert, one of the greatest Rangers to ever play for our organization and one of the greatest ambassadors the game of hockey has ever had,” Rangers owner James Dolan said in a statement. “While his performance on the ice rightly made him a Hall of Famer, it was his love for the Rangers and the people of New York that endeared him to generations of fans and earned him the title of ‘Mr. Ranger’ forever.” Rod Gilbert played his entire 18-year NHL career with the Rangers and also spent many years in the organization after retiring as a player. Mark Lennihan/AP Photo From Montreal, Gilbert spent his entire 18-year NHL career with the Rangers — a career that nearly derailed in 1960 when he fractured a vertebra in his back after slipping on trash on the ice while playing for Guelph in junior Ontario. Hockey Association. Gilbert recovered to finish with 406 goals and 615 assists in 1,065 regular season games and 34 goals and 33 assists in 79 playoff games. He holds Rangers records for goals and points. In 1972, he had a goal and three assists in six games for Canada in the historic eight-game victory over the Soviet Union in the Summit Series. Gilbert was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1982 and spent many years in the Rangers organization after retiring as a player. “Rod Gilbert’s impact on the National Hockey League and the New York Rangers over the past 62 years has been significant, both on and off the ice,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “As a player, he was revered by his teammates, respected by his opponents and absolutely loved by Rangers fans.” Gilbert has competed in eight All-Star Games and was awarded the Bill Masterton Trophy in 1976 as the NHL player who “exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, athleticism and dedication to hockey.” His number 7 jersey became the first number ever to be retired by the Rangers when it was elevated to the Madison Square Garden sparring on October 14, 1979. In 2007, the National Hockey League Alumni Association honored Gilbert with the Man of the Year Award.

