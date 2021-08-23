Tokyo Paralympic Games: A ‘different’ Games, but Paralympians still hope to shine

The Agitos symbol takes its place on the water in Tokyo for the start of the Games

Event location: Tokyo, Japan dates: August 24 5 Time in Tokyo: BST +8

The Tokyo Paralympic Games kick off on Tuesday, with the number of Covid-19 cases rising in Japan and all sides recognizing that there is still a challenge ahead.

With a one-year delay due to the pandemic and with supporters unable to attend, apart from a small number of school children, this will be a different Games than any previous edition.

But the organizers not only want competition at the highest level, they also want the Games to play a major role in making Japanese society more inclusive.

Tokyo is the first city to host two Paralympic Games, after the 1964 edition, when 375 athletes from 21 countries competed in nine sports.

This time around 4,400 athletes from 162 National Paralympic Committees will compete in 539 medal events across 22 sports.

All will do everything they can to put the turbulent events of the past 18 months behind them and show the rest of the world what they can do as Paralympians on the biggest stage of them all.

It officially kicks off with the opening ceremony on Tuesday at noon BST and the competition kicks off on Wednesday.

How did we get here?

After the Rio Paralympic Games, which required major belated budget cuts to continue, hopes were high that the Tokyo Games would revitalize the Paralympic movement after the London 2012 highlights.

Tokyo seemed like the perfect partner, with a strong link between the Olympic and Paralympic staging and an unprecedented demand for tickets.

The original ‘one more year to go’ festivities in 2019 consisted of successful mass participation events and showed a hunger among the Japanese public to get behind the Games.

But the coronavirus pandemic tore up all plans, with a year of delay and then a host of protocols that affected everyone involved, such as the Olympics.

Athletes around the world have faced challenges in their training and competition programs, some of which have had to foreclose for medical reasons.

Organizing the Games

Paralympic mascot Someity visits a school in Japan in 2019

In Tokyo, the state of emergency remains in effect, and the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in the city and surrounding area.

Within the Paralympic bubble, as with the Olympics, strict protocols apply, including daily tests for athletes, mandatory mask wearing and social distancing.

In addition, equipment such as wheelchairs must be regularly disinfected.

“I am confident it will be a safe Games, but a safe Games does not mean zero cases,” Andrew Parsons, chairman of the International Paralympic Committee, told BBC Sport.

“We will have cases. But how we then monitor and respond to the positive cases, and not let them spread the virus, will determine whether we are successful or not.

“I understand the frustration and anger among the Japanese about the pandemic, but there is no connection between it and the presence of the Olympics here and I am sure it will be the same with the Paralympic Games.

“There are other reasons for the increase in the number of cases.”

The coronavirus travel restrictions have impacted the Games, with athletes from the Pacific island states of Samoa, Kiribati, Tonga and Vanuatu unable to travel.

News of their absence came days after Afghanistan’s two Paralympic athletes were forced to withdraw from the Games due to the situation in the country since the fall of the government and the return of the Taliban. However, as a show of solidarity, the country’s flag will be carried during the opening ceremony by a representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

In addition, a six-member refugee team will participate in the Games, including Afghan swimmer Abbas Karimi and the team’s first female member, club pitcher Alia Issa.

Members of the New Zealand wheelchair rugby team arrive on court for a practice match

What’s new?

For the Tokyo program, para sailing and seven-a-side football are gone, and come Para badminton and Para taekwondo, which will have 14 and six medal events respectively.

Four sports – Para canoe, Para shooting, Para table tennis and wheelchair fencing – have more medal events than Rio.

However, the two largest sports in terms of athlete numbers and medals – Para athletics and Para swimming – have fewer events than they did five years ago.

Both sports have introduced new mixed relay events – the universal relay in athletics consists of a visually impaired runner on the first leg, an amputee runner on the second, an athlete with cerebral palsy or incoordination on the third leg, and a wheelchair racer on the last leg.

Swimming has added a 4x100m relay for S14 (learning disability) participants.

What about the Great Britain team?

The GB team for Tokyo consists of 227 participants – a number consisting of pilots and guides for visually impaired participants plus competition partners – and they will participate in 19 of the 22 sports.

ParalympicsGB promised the team would be best prepared for a Games and they have worked hard to ensure no stone is left unturned amid the many difficulties.

With 100 female athletes selected, the GB team will be the closest to gender equality it has ever been at a Summer Paralympics – 44% of the team are women, compared to 40% at the Rio Games.

The team is packed with experience with 144 returning Paralympians and 43 Paralympic champions.

In Rio, GB athletes won 147 medals, including 64 golds, in 15 sports – their best streak since 1988 – and came second behind China in the overall medal standings.

As with their Olympic counterparts, the Paralympic team has been awarded a medal streak rather than a target from UK Sport, with theirs 100-140.

Who are the GB athletes to watch?

Sarah Storey has the chance to become Britain’s most successful Paralympic champion at her eighth Paralympic Games. She comes to Tokyo with 14 golds in her swimming and cycling career, and with three more golds she will overtake Mike Kenny’s record of 16, which has stood since 1988.

Storey, 43, could also become Britain’s first gold medalist in Tokyo when she defends her C5 individual pursuit crown on Wednesday before competing in two road races later in the schedule.

Storey defends the three titles she won in Rio

She is part of a strong British cycling squad with plenty of medal opportunities both on track and on the road, through seven-time Paralympic rider Jody Cundy, Jaco van Gass, who was injured with the Parachute Regiment in Afghanistan and has competed in the Invictus Games, and tandem pairs Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall and Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham.

Kadeena Cox made history in Rio by becoming the first GB athlete to win gold medals in two sports at the same Games since 1988. She will try to maintain her titles in cycling and athletics.

She will be joined in the dual sport club by triathlete George Peasgood, who will also compete in the road cycling events.

Lee Pearson will strive to expand his 11 gold medals in the equestrian arena along with fellow multi-medal winners Natasha Baker and Sophie Wells.

On the track, Hannah Cockroft, Aled Davies, Libby Clegg, Richard Whitehead and Hollie Arnold are all striving to keep their Paralympic titles.

Debutants including 400m runner Columba Blango and javelin thrower Dan Pembroke are hoping to make their mark, while London 2012’s four gold hero David Weir is back after a disappointing Rio Games.

In the pool, Ellie Simmonds is back for her fourth Olympics but faces a major challenge from teammate Maisie Summers-Newton, and Bethany Firth is eager to overcome a shoulder injury and retain the three titles she won in Rio.

What about the world stars?

From German ‘Blade jumper’ Markus Rehm to American wheelchair racer Tatyana McFadden, Brazilian swimmer Daniel Dias to wheelchair tennis home favorites Shingo Kunieda and Yui Kamiji, there will be some strong competitors on display.

Polish table tennis star Natalia Partyka is aiming for her fifth title in a row, weeks after competing in the Olympics for the fourth time.

Italian wheelchair fencer Bebe Vio, who contracted meningitis at age 11 and had both her forearms and both legs amputated at the knee, hopes to shine in her sport, while making a memorable debut for 14-year-old Ugandan swimmer Husnah Kukudakwe .

And at the other end of the age spectrum, a trio of riders, Germany’s Heidemarie Dresing (66), Ireland’s Rosemary Gaffney (63) and Norway’s Jens Lasse Dokken (60), hope to show that age is no barrier to Paralympic success.