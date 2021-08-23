Biggest Google Doodle Ever Celebrates 2020 Paralympic Games

The Tokyo Olympics kick off on Friday, and in that friendly competitive spirit, Google is launching “Champion Island,” their biggest Doodle game ever, which lets you compete for one of four teams in seven different mini-games and explore a fantastic world.

Update: Google has brought back and updated the Doodle Champion Island Games in honor of the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Made in collaboration with STUDIO4C, a respected Japanese animation studio, this latest Google Doodle lets you take on the role of Lucky the Ninja Cat as she finds herself on Champion Island while a festival is going on. You start the game by joining a team of Red, Blue, Yellow or Green, the four colors of the ‘Google’ logo, then venturing into one of the seven competition areas.

Each league is its own mini-game where you compete against the champions of each sport, inspired by a relevant character or creature from Japanese history and folklore. In the archery mini-game, for example, you take on a champion inspired by the famous samurai Nasu no Yoichi.

First, we identified stories and folktales from around the country with characters that are very recognizable. We then connected those folktales and characters to each of the sporting events in the game. In the design process, each event champion was selected from those unique stories. The team mascots and the characters in the city such as Kappa, Yatagarasu, lion dance were also chosen because they are very well known all over Japan. Each character design was based on their original storyline, but then adapted for the game.

There are also competitions for table tennis, skateboarding, rugby, artistic swimming, climbing and marathon running, with each sport having a real-time global leaderboard. During the journey, you may find secrets and side missions that encourage you to explore Champion Island to the fullest.

Update 23-07: Given the unprecedented scale of the game with CEO Sundar Pichai quotes: approximately four hours of Champion Island content stays on the Google.com homepage for some time. To keep the homepage fresh every day, it looks like Google will show new artwork from the game.





Doodle Champion Island Day 2’s art is devoted to table tennis, featuring a showdown between Lucky the Cat and her opponent Tengu with his mystical fan that can control the wind. Now that the first day of play is in full swing, Team Red has a strong lead over the competition, with almost double the score of Team Yellow. Will Karasu’s intelligent and enigmatic presence continue to see Team Red clinch victory, or will we see a shock over the weekend? Stay tuned.

Update 7/26: The weekend is over and every day offers new players many more opportunities to participate in the Doodle Champion Island Games competition. Team Red has stayed in first place, extending their lead over Team Yellow. Tragically, Team Green has been left dead last, while Team Blue has also seen some stagnation this weekend. With over a week to go, it’s still a game for everyone at this point.





Google’s homepage features a Doodle with a different game every day, starting with a skateboarding competition with Tanuki on Sunday, followed by an archery fight against Yoichi on Monday. For Tuesday’s Doodle, we see a rugby match against the Oni in glorious 16-bit graphics.





Update 8/7: Like the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Doodle Champion Island Games will come to an end on Sunday. For the final day, Google will bring the games back to the homepage this time with a sakura-themed Doodle to match the sakura petals that rain down in the game after you collect all seven reels.

At this point, Team Red still maintains a dominant lead in the competition, with over 70 million more points than their closest rivals, Team Yellow, all but assuring they will take the win.

Update 8/23: The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will begin on August 24, 2021 and will run through September 5. In honor of the Paralympic Games, Google return the Doodle Champion Island Games, giving players another chance to play as Lucky the Cat in her quest to collect the sacred scrolls and earn a win for her team of choice.

Google has not only re-released the Doodle, but also expanded Champion Island with new side missions and even more challenging secret arenas for the various sports mini-games. One of those side quests prompts you to look for a motivational book for an undersized Oni who doesn’t believe he can play rugby, unlocking an even more difficult rugby arena.

Since most Google Doodles consist of a single minigame, it’s easy to imagine how seven different games, connected by an explorable world, make Champion Island the largest game ever to appear on the Google homepage. The game tells the story of Lucky in a mix of anime cutscenes and 16-bit retro game graphics, harking back to Japanese games from the 1990s.

While Google Doodles are generally intended to be played on Google’s homepage, you can also play Champion Island directly on the website ahead of Friday’s launch. Google Doodle Blog. More importantly, it will be available to play there long after Google removes it from the homepage should you ever want to dive back into the Champion Island world.

More Google Doodle Games:

FTC: We use auto affiliate links that generate revenue. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: