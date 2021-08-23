Sports
Lions TE TJ Hockenson expects to be ready in week 1 despite injury
ALLEN PARK — Jared Goff wore a red jersey during practice on Monday, as you’d expect. So were all the other quarterbacks.
And then there was TJ Hockenson in red, a sign that everything he’s dealing with is serious enough for the Detroit Lions to take every precaution with their Pro Bowl tight end less than three weeks before the start of the regular season. .
They’re just trying to switch me to quarterback, I guess, Hockenson joked after practice. They saw some seams I threw for the preseason game, and they love that arm.
The sense of humor is intact, but what about the rest of him?
I’m good, he said. I’m playing there, I’m doing what I’m doing. I was just trying to prepare for week 1. I guess that’s just the whole thing. I’ll be there week 1 so don’t worry about it.
That’s good news for the Lions, who expect big things from Hockenson in Year 3. He just caught 67 passes for 723 yards last year, more than any other tight end in the NFC, and is expected to play an even bigger role in the game. new attack this season.
As of 2020, the Lions have parted ways with every starting receiver, including Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, and the replacements have been disappointing in practice. Hockenson, however, has been electric all summer. He’s already Jared Goff’s favorite target, the result of a very low season of hard work everywhere from Allen Park to California. They sometimes even flake off during training to get some extra routes aside.
Yes, JG is my husband, Hockenson said. We spent a lot of time after practice, before the preseason games, just running routes, taking timing down, understanding things — where he wants things, where he sees a certain route at a certain depth, where he sees certain things see, and that’s just really good work. Getting it in, and getting it repeated, and using his knowledge and what he sees of the defense, Cover 1, Cover 2, where he wants it on those covers. I think I started building that up and just kept improving it.
Asked where Hockenson has made the most signings since the end of last season, tight ends coach Ben Johnson said he was particularly impressed with Hockenson’s mastery of the new offense, and a better understanding of what the defense is trying to do to to treat him.
They also know there’s a lot of tape on Hockenson right now, and if the receivers struggle on the outside this season, the double-team defenses will collapse on him. So they also spent a lot of time preparing for the extra attention, because this team really needs him to play well.
I’m really impressed with where he is now in terms of controlling the offense, Johnson said. He understands the big picture now more than he ever has — run-game, OK, the lines work here and OK, that makes sense, where are we trying to hit this ball. Those kind of things. He made a step from year 2 to 3 just in terms of his knowledge of the offense and what he intended to do with each playcall.
As for the route that runs, it was really nice to see him transform. He always has a plan when he goes to the scrimmage. He thinks: Hey, I want to sell this so I can get this or I want to manipulate this defender by doing this so I can beat him here. It’s nice because now instead of worrying about the depth of the route, now it’s, man, how can I really, really unmask this defender and use it to my advantage. He has made great strides in that area.
