How Robert Williams’ Extension Affects the Prospects for Celtics Free Agent Opportunities for 2022?

Brad Stevens made a big bet on Friday on reaching his long-term potential by agreeing Robert Williams with the 23-year-old to a four-year contract extension worth $54 million. The pact goes into effect during the 2022-23 season and joins Marcus Smarts on a four-year extension, putting Smart and Williams under team control for the next five seasons, the longest of any current Celtics.

The extras for Smart and Williams were the only guaranteed money the Celtics handed out after this season with the teams’ offseason moves through trade and free agency. All players acquired through trade have expiring deals (Josh Richardson, Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando) and the team has also handed out one-year free-player contracts to Enes Kanter and Dennis Schroder, appearing to create maximum spending flexibility for next season . However, the expansions to Williams and Smart have virtually eliminated that purchasing power for next summer. A look at Boston’s current projected payroll for the 2022-23 season.

Jayson Tatum: $30.5 million

Jaylen Brown: $28.7 million

Al Horford: $26.5 million ($14.5 million guaranteed)

Marcus Smart: $17.2 million

Robert Williams: $12 million (estimate)

*Romeo Langford: $5.6 million

*Grant Williams: $4.3 million

*Aaron Nesmith: $3.8 million

*Payton Pritchard: $2.2 million

(* indicates team option)

Total salary: $130.8 million for nine players

Total money guaranteed: $118.8 million (if Horford is waived)

Expected salary cap for 2022-23: $119 million

Expected luxury tax rule for 2022-23: $145 million

Expected apron (hard cap) for 2022-23: $151 million

So what exactly can we make of this mid-season pivot by Boston by rewarding two of the longest-running Celtics? A look at the implications for the 2022 free agency and future teams’ roster structure in the wake of Williams’ extension on Friday.

Easier decisions about future team options

If the Celtics were to keep a path to the 2022 caproom open, they would have made some big decisions ahead of opening night in October. At that point, team options should be determined for four players (Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard, Grant Williams, Romeo Langford) for the 2022-23 season. Nesmith and Pritchard would have been locks to pick up their options, but the same cannot be said for G. Williams and Langford if the Celtics were serious about opening enough cap space for a max player in 2022. It was possible that both players would become cap victims (via trade) if that route was taken, so the team could have simply declined those options this fall.

In the wake of the Williams/Smart expansions, that potential caproom has completely disappeared. Now that that factor has been eliminated, choosing reasonable team options for Langford ($5.6 million) and Williams ($4.3 million) becomes a much easier choice for the team to secure some cost control for a few younger role-players with potential. benefit.

Celtics could use full mid-level exception ($10 million) in 2022

With the team essentially using up all of the potentially available cap-room on Smart/R.Williams extensions, they’re still in good shape when it comes to the luxury tax line ($145 million) for next season. That will allow the team to take advantage of their full mid-level exception ($10.1 million) next summer to seek out a free agent on the open market or potentially re-sign Dennis Schroder if he does this season. seems to fit well in Boston. Boston has no Bird rights to Schroder, so they will use limited money to keep him with a raise. On the other hand, the Celtics have full Bird Rights to Josh Richardson, which opens the door to giving him a bigger contract if they want to keep him.

Traded player exceptions available to chase starting-caliber free agents

Evan Fournier’s sign-and-trade created a $17 million trade exception for the Celtics, who will be one of the biggest TPEs in the league in the coming year. The chances of Boston using that exception are rather slim for the current season, except the team is proving itself as a potential Eastern contender with a major upgrade during the season. Where the trading exception could come in handy in an important way is the free agency options for the coming summer. The team won’t have any appreciable cap space after the overtimes handed out last week, but Brad Stevens is expected to be far enough under the tax cap at this point to have the opportunity to sign a major contract to a free agent. bidding via board-and-trade (up to $17 million) while still staying under the hard limit ($151 million) with the teams’ current commitments. With a limited number of teams now expected to go free agency next summer in 2022 after a slew of expansions released this summer, that $17 million will be a valuable chip for Boston to add some reinforcements for a player who wants to fit for big money on a play-off team in a year. It’s entirely possible that the Celtics will want to use the Fournier TPE in other ways over the next 11 months, but this path will be a valuable option for Stevens for the summer of 2022.