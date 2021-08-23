Preview Minor League Cricket Week Four





“Woah, we’re half way” like a wise man once sang. Indeed, after this weekend, we are exactly halfway through the Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship presented by SLING TV and the contenders are really starting to shake in all four divisions. Let’s take a look by division – remember that only the top two teams in each team will qualify for the Conference Semifinals on September 25-26. So, where will the West be won? Right now it looks like a three horse race for the first two places. And it could turn into an all-powerful battle: The Grizzles are undefeated at the top, but both the Strikers and the Blazers have lost every game they won. Don’t count Seattle, though: After a rocky start, the Thunderbolts have won three consecutive games, with Andries Gous on fire with the bat. The main game to watch this weekend will come on Sunday afternoon, when the Strikers host the Grizzlies on Morgan Hill. Will the awesome death bowling shown by the Silicon Valley bowlers last Sunday include a Grizzles batting lineup that has been consistent, but yet no brilliance from the star of the lineup, Pakistani Sami Aslam? Can the new arrival Unmukt Chand boost the Strikers’ strike power? don’t miss this one, live on youtube. there in the Central Division, it will be a pivotal weekend for Michigan Cricket Stars chasing runaway leaders, the Hurricanes and Athletics, who have lost just one game each so far. The Michigan team will host St. Louis for a few games at home to Lyon Oaks on Saturday, and will need wins in both to equalize with Austin. If they can keep up last weekend’s form emphasized by Ryan Scott’s historical century and the first hat trick of the season by Matthew Forde, the Stars will be in good shape. It’s a huge weekend in theSouthern Division. Eight games will take place, six in the Atlanta area, with a number of teams catching up with their schedule. And there will be four teams desperate to win for the first time this season to gain ground against the Cardinals and Fire, who have set the pace thus far. Perhaps the most hotly contested division yet this season is the oriental, with only six points difference between second and sixth place. The game to watch here could be the New Jersey derby, as the Cavaliers – who have split their games so far – will try to take a bite out of the Stallions’ lead on Saturday. However, you could also argue for the Philadelphians against the Yorkers on Saturday afternoon – a win would put Philly’s team on par with the men from Manhattan. Here’s the full lineup for this weekend – watch the streams live on the Willow TV YouTube channel!

