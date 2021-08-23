Gracia Named Tennis Assistant – University of Oklahoma





NORMAN University of Oklahoma Head Women’s Tennis Coach Audra Cohen Monday announced Jose Gracia as the program’s new assistant coach. Gracia, a former two-time OU volunteer assistant, returns to the program after a season as an assistant coach for the Tulsa women’s tennis program. During Gracia’s time at TU, the team finished the season in the top 45 of the ITA rankings with three players ranked in the ITA singles and doubles releases. With the help of Gracia’s guidance, the Golden Hurricane took two wins on Power Five programs and finished second at the AAC Championships. “After speaking to numerous candidates, it was clear that Jose fits perfectly into our philosophy of being humble, hardworking and hungry to improve,” said Cohen. “Jose has already been an important part of our emergence as a program, and we are delighted to see him return to Norman with his passion and energy.” Prior to Tulsa, Gracia was the volunteer assistant for the Sooners from June 2018 to July 2019 and again from May 2020 to November 2020. “First of all, I would like to thank Audra and the rest of the OU staff for this great opportunity,” said Gracia. “OU is a special place for me. It’s like a second home and I couldn’t be happier to be part of the family again. I’m looking forward to building this program further into a national title contender and at the same time our developing student-athletes into leaders.” While Gracia was at OU, the Sooners finished 17-9 in the 2019 season, taking the 10th most wins in program history. The team advanced to the second round of the NCAA Championships, making its 11th appearance at the National Championships and its first since 2015. In addition to serving as a volunteer assistant, Gracia was the chief professional at the OU Tennis Club. Between his two stints at OU, Gracia served as an assistant coach for women at Fresno State in 2019-20. Gracia has coached a total of five players in his career to win all conferences and three have earned bids for the NCAA singles and doubles championships. “He can play at a high level, coach at a high level and, most importantly, he will always care about the team, beyond himself,” said Cohen. Gracia had an impressive collegiate playing career in the state of Florida, racking up 163 wins to place him sixth on the school’s all-time singles list. He is also sixth on the doubles list with 83 victories. During his five years at FSU, Gracia helped lead the Seminoles to NCAA Championships appearances every year. Gracia spent two years as a tennis teacher at the Seminole High Performance Center in Tallahassee, Florida. He also spent four years at the Rick Macci Tennis Academy in Boca Raton, Florida, as a high-performance coach. It was named the No. 1 junior summer tennis camp in North America. In May 2018, Gracia received his bachelor’s degree from the state of Florida in interdisciplinary social sciences. The product of Delray Beach, Florida, lives in Norman with his fiancée, Ann, who is a two-time graduate of the University of Oklahoma.

